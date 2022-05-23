Despite the winds that seem to be constantly blowing lately, the grass is greening up, flowers are blossoming and trees are budding across Teller County.
The vegetation bloom is a huge benefit for wildlife. It’s no coincidence that most wild animals give birth in the spring. It’s the time of year when the landscape is filled with food and cover is at its highest to hide newborns from predators.
Everything from birds to deer and elk are introducing new life into the great outdoors. As people begin venturing out enjoying the nice weather, this naturally leads to encounters with the newest members of the forests (and our urban landscape).
It also leads to problems because wild animals treat their babies much differently than humans treat their children, and some folks simply can’t understand it.
As a human, you would never place your newborn baby in a safe part of the house while you run errands or go to work for a few hours. But that is exactly what many animals do.
Deer and elk, in particular, are what we call “absentee” mothers. Often, they will stash their newborns in tall grass or under bushes and wander off to feed. This allows the mother to get the nutrition she needs to provide milk for her offspring. Her movements also act as a visual distraction to any predators who might be lurking.
How can they just leave their babies? Fawns (baby deer) and calves (baby elk) are scentless when born, which allows them to hide in plain sight from many predators. Even better, they have a spotted coat which acts as natural camouflage.
And while fawns can walk almost immediately after being born (precocial), they aren’t fast enough to outrun predators or keep up with mom. So they simply curl up in the grass until mom returns to nurse.
If you come across a fawn or calf, the best thing you can do is quietly leave the area. Touching the young animal transfers human scent to it, making it easier for predators to find it. And moving it may cause the mother to be unable to find it upon returning.
By touching it, you would, in effect, orphan the fawn and force CPW to send it to rehabilitation instead of letting it live wild and learn the ways of the world from its mom.
And please don’t misconstrue our term “absentee” mothers. Deer and elk are still great mothers and will almost always come back for their young, even after being gone up to eight hours.
The existence of solitary fawns is a great reason to keep your dog on a leash while out hiking. A free-roaming dog can stumble upon a fawn and jeopardize its life.
Of course, sometimes fawns do become abandoned if their mothers fall prey to a mountain lion or coyotes or a vehicle. If you truly believe a young animal has been abandoned, contact us. Do not under any circumstances touch or move the animal.
Smaller mammals such as raccoons and squirrels are also starting to show up, often in close proximity to people. Many of these animals are born with their eyes closed, furless and helpless (altricial).
The young mature quickly, growing fur, opening their eyes and wandering out of the nest within a couple weeks. A barking dog, human activity or intentional efforts to naturally get the mother to relocate (i.e. a raccoon denning in an attic) will cause the mother to abandon a particular nest. So if you find a nest (even in your attic) it’s important to keep the area as quiet as possible. Once the mother has a new nest or den set up, she will return for the young and haul them off to the new site.
Most tree-nesting birds are similarly helpless when they hatch. Once they mature, called fledging, the young birds are encouraged to leave the nest and test their new wings.
Sometimes, they aren’t quite ready to soar and take a tumble to the bottom of the tree. In these instances, the best parent is still the feathered variety, not human.
If you can reach the nest safely, simply place the fledgling bird back inside. If the nest is too high, create your own nest with a small cardboard box filled with grass, twigs and leaves. Place the box as high up in the tree and make it as stable as possible. The baby bird will call for its parents and they will continue to feed it until it’s ready to fly.
While touching baby mammals is not a good idea, it’s OK to touch small songbirds as the vast majority of birds don’t have a sense of smell and won’t be affected by any human scent.
As for young raptors, I don’t recommend trying to approach or handle them. Great horned owls and other raptors are known to attack when they fear their young are being mistreated, despite your best intentions.
Lastly, there are two things to keep in mind when it comes to taking an animal to a rehabber.
First, rehabbers are amazing people. They selflessly care for animals that they know they can’t keep, often at great expense both monetarily and timewise. CPW is indebted to the dedicated and passionate rehabbers we work with.
Secondly, a rehabber can never substitute for a wild animal’s natural parent. The set of skills, techniques and habits each animal uses to survive is learned directly from the parents.
Before we send an animal to a rehabber, we have to consider many factors including determining if the animal is truly abandoned and if the rehabbers have the resources and room to care for it.
As always, thank you for helping me care for the fantastic wildlife around us, and don’t hesitate to contact me with any concerns, comments or questions at 719-227-5281.
Travis Sauder is a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.