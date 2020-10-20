In his bid for a seat on the Woodland Park City Council, Don Dezellem has a beef with past and current city councils and hopes to change the way things have always been.
“As long as I’ve been up here, it seems like the city government has had what you’d consider a good ol’ boys’ network,” Dezellem said. “It’s pretty much the same people running the show. That’s fine, up to a degree, because at one point in time the city was small and the people involved were the leaders and shakers of the town.”
But as the city grows, votes among council members reflect the factions that have developed. “You’ve got this side against that side,” he said. “Since the election in April it has gotten progressively worse.”
With his candidacy, Dezellem hopes to break the current voting cycle. “I’m not aligned with anybody,” he said. “I’m going to look at the information presented, listen to what the citizens have to say and, if I need to, get input from the city staff and make a decision.”
Dezellum feels one side is aligned with Realtors and bankers while the others are aligned with individuals. “It’s real obvious that the mayor (Val Carr), Jim Pfaff and Robert Zuluaga are a pretty solid block, even though they won’t say they are,” Dezellem said. “I want to be able to break the ties.”
In fact, without naming names, Dezellem said that two businesspeople have asked him to drop out of the three-way race, where his opponents are Catherine Nakai and Stephanie Alfieri.
“If I lose this time, there’s always 2022,” he said, referring to the next election when the terms of council members Kellie Case and Hilary LaBarre are up.
If he wins, Dezellem will serve the remaining term of Noel Sawyer, who resigned immediately after the April election.
When it comes to the city budget, Dezellem is concerned about possible cuts to the police department. “I don’t feel that’s a place to cut when we need to be building up the police,” he said.
With at least one city council member publicly objecting to zoning laws, Dezellem said he will look at the legality issue of where development should occur. “We have to be smart about our zoning laws,” he said. “You don’t want the code so loose that somebody puts a farm in the middle of a residential area.”
A resident of Woodland Park since 1991, Dezellem serves on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for the city and was once named Rotarian of the Year by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club and is a deacon in his church.
“I’m just concerned about the direction the city has taken,” Dezellem said.
He also provided a written statement to The Courier, which said: “I have seen this city grow from a small town with dirt roads, one grocery store, and Ben Franklin being the closest thing to a department store. Woodland Park has grown since then in population, building and has changed in demographics. Residents are divided over the direction our city will take in the future over growth, city services, transportation, heritage preservation, transportation, wildlife, housing, being enterprise-friendly, and the role of city government among other issues. Many residents feel that key community leaders do not want to hear their opinion by patronizing them, limiting their time to speak, or cutting off presentations on a whim.”
In the April municipal election, he lost a bid for a Council seat by 54 votes.
“I do not have an agenda going into this election to cut the budget to bare bones, make major changes to planning and zoning codes, or get a reliever route for Highway 24 ... no, my desire is to be good steward of our City’s resources and represent you the citizen. I will always be willing to meet with residents to hear your concerns and input on the issues that matter to you. I will strive to look at all the information presented, ask questions of the city staff and fellow Councilpersons, and respect resident input when making my decision. I will work with my fellow Councilpersons in a respectful manner to build consensus on the issues presented,” Dezellem wrote in the statement.