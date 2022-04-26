If it walks like a duck and sounds like a duck, these days it may not be a duck at all. With the advent of modern technology, it’s hard to determine the real from the counterfeit.
For instance, go to the cheese aisle of a local grocery store and just grab the first cheese looking package you see. Wait, is it cheese or is it ‘cheese food’? And, what in the world are the bricks of wonderful cheese flavored nacho drippings really made from? One of those bricks, a can of the little diced up tomato and green chilis and some tortilla chips are an amazing snack of decadence. But is it really cheese?
I once looked like a captain in the Air Force. Yes, I impersonated an officer and had people saluting me. But was I really a captain? When I was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas I was chosen to be an actor in a video the Air Force was producing. They dressed me up like a captain and we went through a morning of production. We broke for a brief lunch to go across the street to the little mini mall. There was no time to change back into my staff sergeant uniform. As I walked over, young Airman trainees in boot camp were saluting me incessantly. It felt odd, but fun for the moment as I returned their salutes. I looked like a captain, but was I?
For years, I have owned some stock in a restaurant chain known for great french fries. Even if people don’t care for the burgers, they will usually acknowledge the fries are fantastic. About 25-30 years ago, I ran across one of their catalogs from which employees could order items with the company logo. I ordered a really nice polo shirt with the logo as well as a legal pad holder you often see executives carrying. When I would travel, I would wear that polo shirt and stop by one of the restaurant locations. With my legal pad holder in hand, I would walk in and look around at a few ceiling tiles. Then I would approach the counter and quietly order my food while watching a very tense crew and manager look on with intense curiosity.
I had the hottest food, the coldest drink and every eye watching me closely. When I finished, I would get up and leave the restaurant. All the while, the manager was probably back on the phone calling his hierarchy letting them know of their mystery diner. In the days after, they may have watched the mail closely waiting for the mystery visit report to arrive. Was I a restaurant chain executive? I resembled one. Admittedly, I was a stockholder in the company. However, my paltry number of shares amongst hundreds of millions meant I was merely a guy who bought a shirt and a legal pad holder.
The New Testament writings frequently warn of false teachers who would pull people from the gospel truth of Jesus Christ. The Center for Study of Global Christianity estimates there are 45,000 denominations worldwide. How can one know which is real and which has a resemblance to the real thing? My advice is to determine the dominant focus of the group. Jesus Christ and his blood atonement should always be the central focus. If you find the focus to be on versions of the Bible, prosperity, healing or political causes, you have found a group that may seem like the real thing. But, is it really? As they say at Christmas, Jesus is the reason.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.