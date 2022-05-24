Former U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps Officer Tyler De la Plaine is putting his background to use as he works toward earning a doctorate in environmental design from Texas Tech University.
As an engineer with an interest in what he calls “Rural Renaissance,” environmental design is right up his alley. Environmental design is a relatively new, interdisciplinary field of study that involves looking at how human lives unfold in three central environments: social, physical and cognitive, De la Plaine stated in an email.
“As an interdisciplinary field, ENVD (environmental design) considers aspects of humanistic ecology, cultural anthropology, urban form and architecture, welfare economics, public administration, and environmental psychology,” he said.
Much of the work by others in the field is applied to urban areas, De la Plaine said, but he wants to apply his work to the rural environment.
For his dissertation, he has chosen Southern Teller County and the area encompassed by the Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1, for his research.
He hopes this study will not only earn him a doctorate, but also will help southern Teller County find solutions to some of its issues.
De la Plaine has been meeting with stakeholders and will be looking for study participants starting in mid-summer. He plans to kick off the study in late summer and hopes to complete it in December.
Once the study is finished, De la Plaine will start the long process of analyzing the data, writing his dissertation and presenting it to his dissertation committee. He is setting his sights on graduating from the program next May.
After graduaing, De la Plaine plans to share his general findings with city governments and the public and more detailed findings with various stakeholders.
“I’ll tell them ‘This is what I discovered,’” he said. “I’ll translate the academic language into something more business related, showing them their options — what they can do.”
As with any scientific study, giving his participants too much information could create biased answers and tainted data. That said, “The spirit of my dissertation is in discovering ways of improving the togetherness of the community while enhancing the aesthetics and attraction of the town,” De la Plaine stated in an email.
“Most towns struggle with economic and community development,” he said. “Cities are supposed to be built for humans and everything we build is built for a purpose, but that purpose isn’t always realized, and it can change over time.”
The field of environmental design seeks to create better designs to improve human lives. By way of example, De la Plaine said by increasing a neighborhood’s walkability and bike-ability, physical activity is encouraged, and wellness is improved.
He is asking residents of southern Teller County to be willing to answer his questions, both in interviews and in questionnaires.
“I want people to know I’m coming,” De la Plaine said. “I want to find a variety of contributors. Communities that thrive often have grassroots organizations with community support. Communities are for everyone.”
While in the Navy, De la Plaine oversaw the design and construction of multimillion-dollar housing projects at the NATO/U.S. Naval Base in Iceland. As Director of Engineering, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, he led civilians and military in $60 million of life-safety infrastructure operations and initiated the design and renovation of 1.2 million square feet, improving efficiency and aesthetics without operational loss.
After leaving the Navy, De la Plaine worked in the corporate world for several years before establishing a business-development consultancy, which allows him to help others while traveling to more than 30 countries. He continues his work as senior advisor to Ecuador’s historic 2000-acre La Hesperia Ecological Plantation.
He has a degree from Texas A&M in Ocean Structural Engineering and took advantage of several educational opportunities while serving in the Navy.