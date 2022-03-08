We may not be able to change global circumstances, but we can almost always take action and make a difference some arena of life.
I believe taking action, even in small ways, is the key to remaining hopeful and connected to common humanity even while sadness, violence, and turmoil simultaneously exist.
I find these questions by “The Art of Gathering” author Priya Parker a useful place to begin as I decide what to do.
What is it that I know how to do?
Where is the need?
How can I help?
I also like to reflect on this quote that’s often attributed to Theodore Roosevelt, but which Roosevelt — in his autobiography — attributes to Squire Bill Widener.
“Do what you can, with what you’ve got, where you are.”
In January, I decided to use what I’ve got by volunteering at Colorado Springs-based nonprofit Partners in Housing, which supports families that are in a housing crisis.
Last fall, while writing articles about nonprofits participating in the Gazette’s Empty Stocking Fund, I learned about the important work PIH does in our community. The organization’s yearlong program provides their clients — who are almost all women — with safe, affordable housing, allowing them to establish a rental history and giving them stability in their lives.
In addition, PIH clients develop life skills and create a plan to obtain employment that pays them a living wage, allowing them to become self-sufficient while supporting their families.
While interviewing PIH Executive Director Mary Stegner, I knew I wanted to get involved. I was raised by a single mom, and while we weren’t threatened by homelessness, my mom struggled to support her four children on low wages.
On a recent Tuesday morning, I worked my first shift at the PIH Donation Acceptance Center. I met several lovely people as I organized donations in a pleasing way, so the families “shopping” that afternoon would feel cared about.
Many PIH clients have fled domestic violence and enter the program with almost nothing. Donations provide the home furnishings, cleaning supplies, clothes, shoes, and toys the families need to start over. In addition to donations, the organization has a critical need for more volunteers to receive and process donations. You can learn more by calling 719-473-8890 or visiting their website, partnersinhousing.org.
During Women’s History Month, I can’t think of a better way to honor the legacy of women than to help and empower women in our community.
I believe when we support women everyone benefits because when women are lifted up, they lift up everyone around them, an idea Melinda Gates writes about in her book, “The Moment of Lift.”
Giving back doesn’t eliminate the struggles of our world, but when we do what we can, we’re creating the kind, caring world I believe we’d all like to live in.
How will you do what you can with what you’ve got?
Joanna Zaremba is a writer and a wellness and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at www.joannazaremba.com.