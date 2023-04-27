It is never too early for kids to learn about possible career paths they may want to follow.

With that in mind, Rachel Gray, school counselor at Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek, took kindergartners on a walk to the Centennial Building.

Greeted by Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell and Dan Williams, along with county administrator Ross Herzog, the kids got a glimpse of what goes on in that building.

“The students loved sitting behind the commissioners’ desk, saying the Pledge of Allegiance with them, and receiving a generous gift bag before we took our walking field trip back to school,” Gray said.

The field trip was part of the school’s “Introduction to Careers” program where students learn about 9 career clusters, one of which is Law, Public Safety & Government.

“The students are making career puppets for each cluster but when the opportunity arises, we visit sites nearby so the students get a better understanding of what some careers are all about,” Gray said.

The next field trip is for second and third graders to meet Randy Munch, firefighter with Cripple Creek Fire Protection District. In May, the fifth graders travel to Pikes Peak State College and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs for exposure to opportunities for continuing education.