With springtime just around the corner, many folks are thinking about their warm-weather projects. Are you planning on installing a fence or a shed? Maybe you are expanding your deck or a similar type of project?
Most cities require some form of an application to the Planning Department for such improvements, and Woodland Park is no exception. Our Municipal Code requires a Zoning Development Permit (ZDP) for such projects to properly document conformance with the Code. But don’t worry, ZDP’s aren’t as scary or complex as they sound!
You may be asking, “Why do I have to conform to the Municipal Code?” Our Municipal Code is a set of rules that regulate development in the city. Among the most important responsibilities a local government has is to ensure that properties are used and developed in a manner that balances the health, safety and general welfare of its citizens with the rights of private property owners. These rules are intended to preserve the quality of life and surroundings that make Woodland Park such a special place to live. ZDP’s add value to your property by demonstrating conformance with the Code, which brings peace of mind to future buyers.
An approved ZDP ensures what is being built matches the Municipal Code requirements for proper placement, height, and the bulk of structures. It can also help avoid issues that may arise between neighbors, such as someone installing a fence onto someone else’s property, or creating a public hazard by restricting motorists’ vision at intersections.
It may sound like a hassle, but it’s easier than you might think. ZDP applications are available on our website, city-woodlandpark.org. Look for “Forms and Documents” under the Planning and Building Department. The key to having quick approval of your application is to have a good Site Plan. An “Improvement Location Certificate,” or ILC, is a great document to use for a Site Plan, as it shows your lot configuration and reasonably accurate locations of your house, sheds, and other structures that are on your property. This document is usually included with your mortgage closing documents. Your title company may have a copy of this as well if one exists.
If no ILC was ever surveyed or generated for your property, you will need to draw your Site Plan, as shown in the examples in the ZDP applications. We would be happy to provide you with a snapshot of your platted lot, which will at least provide the lot dimensions and lot configuration to help get you started drawing your Site Plan.
Most landscaping projects do not require a ZDP. You may need one if: your project exceeds 1,500 square feet; you have retaining walls taller than four feet in height; or you are changing any of your lot’s drainage.
Residential ZDP applications for minor improvements have a fee of around $56 for the 2022 calendar year. For more substantial improvements, such as a detached garage or addition to your house, the fee is around $151.
We are here to help make your project a success!
Please call the Planning and Building Department at 719-687-5202 and we would be happy to answer your questions and make the process easy for you.
David Burgess is a Planner 1 with the city of Woodland Park.