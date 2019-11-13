Blood found on a toilet seat and a baby gate in Kelsey Berreth's Woodland Park townhouse is most likely the dead woman's, according to testimony against the Florissant rancher on trial for murder.
The testimony by a DNA expert came as prosecutors moved into a final phase of their case against Patrick Frazee — sifting through DNA evidence that they say ties him to his fiancee's killing on Thanksgiving Day last year.
Authorities say Frazee bludgeoned Berreth to death with a bat in her apartment, then had a girlfriend clean up the blood and burned her body, which has not been found.
Also on Wednesday, forensic anthropologist Diane France testified that two tooth fragments found at Frazee’s ranch appeared to be human, although they could not be identified as Berreth's.
It was unclear if both pieces were from the same tooth. The larger fragment appeared to be fractured by trauma — possibly from a baseball bat, France said. But France also agreed with one of Frazee's public defenders that the tooth could have been fractured by someone biting something hard.
The revelations followed testimony earlier Wednesday that Frazee, 33, also appeared to be the beneficiary of Berreth's life insurance policy — providing a possible motive for Frazee in the alleged killing.
Frazee is accused of fatally bludgeoning Berreth, 29, who was seen on surveillance entering her townhouse with Frazee on Thanksgiving afternoon last year.
Frazee left with their baby, Kaylee, that afternoon, and Berreth hasn’t been seen or heard from since, authorities say.
News about the potential for a life insurance payoff came as jurors learned that the trial is nearing its conclusion, nearly a week earlier than expected.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Scott Sells said prosecutors were "significantly" ahead of schedule, and attorneys on both sides agreed that closing arguments could be heard Friday afternoon. Deliberations would happen afterward, possibly beginning late Friday or early Monday, the judge said.
On Wednesday morning, Jennifer Barks, formerly human resources director at Doss Aviation in Pueblo, where Berreth worked as a flight instructor, testified that Doss was in the process of being taken over by new owners around the time of Berreth’s Nov. 22, 2018, disappearance.
Berreth went missing before she could complete her benefits enrollment under the new owners, Barks said, but under her life insurance through Doss, Frazee was the only beneficiary. She did not disclose the potential payoff, or say if Frazee tried to collect.
The testimony came as authorities sought to answer why Frazee would brutally murder Berreth in her townhouse, even as he told others in Teller County that Berreth was an absentee mother who showed little interest in her daughter.
Another longtime acquaintance of Frazee also described her “shock” at learning in October 2018 that he had a daughter.
That witness, Anissa Smith, also of Florissant, said Frazee claimed he picked up the girl on the day she was born at the hospital and had full custody of her.
“He said he would go weeks to months without hearing from Berreth to check on the baby,” Smith told the jury.
A former co-worker of Berreth’s, Robert Hill III, said Berreth once confided in him about a fight with Frazee, but never mentioned serious discord with Frazee.
In fact, she said their fight was over a real estate agent they had used to try to find a place together.
“I thought that he was her husband,” Hill said.
