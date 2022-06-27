DIVIDE • As the cost of filling up the tank continues to dig budgetary holes in the wallets of many Teller County residents, Little Chapel Food Pantry needs help.
More than in years past, the End of Summer Golf Tournament in August is critical for the nonprofit organization to expand operations while remaining in the same location.
“Prices for gas and food just keep going up and up,” said Judi Hesselberg, who, with her husband, Ken Hesselberg, manages the food pantry. “People who live here normally commute to the Springs to work because there aren’t enough jobs in Teller County.”
The pain is in the numbers. From 250 pounds of food going out the door once a month 20 years ago to 25,000 pounds twice a month today, the increase in distribution reflects not only population growth but the escalating need.
Times are tough, no doubt about it. In a red-hot real estate market, apartment owners are cashing in while the new buyers are raising rents. “And they’re kicking people out,” Judi Hesselberg said. “And there just isn’t anything available.”
Ken Hesselberg sees an increase in the number of homeless persons, some who are living in the national forest. “With the cost of housing, people can’t afford rent,” he said.
In the current inflationary market, even the helpers are stretched. “We try to get good healthy, wholesome food,” Judi Hesselberg said. “But it’s getting tougher and tougher.”
But part of the Little Chapel’s outreach is providing nutrition rather than just calories. “We like for people to eat as healthy as they can,” she said. “We try not to buy junk food at all.”
Like their recipients, the Hesselbergs are affected by the increasing price of gas as they make the twice-weekly rounds to area grocery stores. Last week, the couple paid $138.25 to top the tank, and they have a second weekly trip coming up in a few days.
The shopping trips are an addition to the pantry’s receiving food deliveries from Care & Share Food Bank For Southern Colorado.
For the past three years, the organization has been allowed to use the two adjoining parcels for a volunteer parking lot. Today, the land is for sale and the organization is hoping to buy the property. The owner is patient, Judi Hessleberg said, but land is valuable in Teller County these days.
With an asking price of $85,000, the Hesselbergs are hopeful that proceeds from the upcoming golf tournament will fund the purchase. To date, the organization has raised $20,000.
A second nonprofit organization, the Pet Pantry, also operates in the same location.
The entry fee for the End of Summer Golf Tournament Aug. 29 at Shining Mountain Golf Course in Woodland Park is $100. Information and registration are at littlechapelfoodpantry.org.