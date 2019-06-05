The new postmaster in Divide, Cori Freed, got a Teller County welcome last week when dozens of residents showed up for her installation ceremony and reception. Freed, accompanied by her husband, Tucker Freed, was sworn into office by Daryl Trujillo, post office operations manager for the Colorado/Wyoming district. Freed is the eighth person to assume the position in Divide.
Before the ceremony, Trujillo shared a bit of history of the U.S. Post Office, naming some of the more notable postmasters, among them, Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, John Brown (the abolitionist), Conrad Hilton, William Faulkner and Mark Twain.
William Penn established Pennsylvania’s first post office in 1683, but the real beginnings of a postal system in the colonies dates from 1692 when Thomas Neale received a 21-year grant from the British Crown authorizing him to set up post roads in North America.
Freed, who has a degree in criminal justice, advanced through the ranks over the past 15 years, from acting postmaster in Lake George, acting customer service supervisor in Woodland Park and acting postmaster in Divide.
To enhance the welcoming ceremony, Sheriff Jason Mikesell showed up with a bouquet of flowers from the Sheriff’s Office.
Freed replaces Monica DeLuca, who retired after serving eight years and was there to extend congratulations to her successor.