After creating the massive marble sculptures “Pas De Deux” and “The American Woman,” Francisco Sotomayor focuses today on obsidian, volcanic glass from Mexico.
With “Eagle of the Sun,” created with diamond tools from a 400-pound piece of obsidian, Sotomayor carves the 1/8-inch thick eagle from the inside, as if it were a mirror image.
“Inside there are 200 watts of light on the LED system, which spreads the light around inside the bowl,” said Sotomayor, who lives in Divide. “If you took this outside, the light would get so intense that you’d actually scorch rocks.”
While his marble sculptures of the late 1990s and early 2000s were three-dimensional, Sotomayor feels he’s hit a milestone with the eagle. “I’m actually carving a 3D carving on the backside of a parabolic curve (the obsidian piece) to create a two-dimensional image that looks 3D,” Sotomayor said. “This is something that hadn’t been done before — something that really stretched me. I didn’t know for sure if I could actually accomplish this.”
As he speaks Sotomayor is charged up about the eagle’s design. “As you move around the sculpture you’ll notice how the eyes change,” he said. “It really has the effect of the sunlight.”
The eagle is one of four obsidian sculptures Sotomayor will show this month at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, the largest of its kind in the world. Another is the 1873 Colt .45, otherwise known as the “Gun That Won the West.”
For the past eight years, Sotomayor has been honored as a guest exhibitor in the show, in the same category as representatives of museums at the Smithsonian Institute, Yale, Harvard, Washington, D.C., and Scotland, among others.
For Sotomayor, it’s the transition to a new medium that beckons his artistic spirit. “I live for the challenge, don’t want to be redundant,” he said. “Sculptures are a relationship to life. So once I realized the luminescence, the translucence, of obsidian, I could start playing with that,” he said. “Out of 300 pieces of art I’ve done, I did not know if I could do this. So that’s my satisfaction — pushing out to new levels.”