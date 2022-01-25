From marble to stone, Francisco Sotomayor stretches the arc of creativity to combine science and artistry to explore the characteristics of obsidian.
“Obsidian is highly translucent, which gives me a way to play with it,” he said. “I like the material — it behaves well, allows me to accomplish what I want to do at a higher rate.”
Sotomayor has once again been invited to show three of his obsidian sculptures at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show in February.
At the Tucson show, the largest of its kind in the world, Sotomayor will unveil “The Eye of Tesla,” his latest obsidian piece.
“Nikola Tesla was the genius of geniuses,” he said. “Tesla worked with George Westinghouse to solve AC current. So, he was the inspiration for this sculpture because of his brilliance.”
In “The Eye of Tesla,” his 10th obsidian piece, Sotomayor continues his focus on sculpting variations of the eye. “The Tesla Coil is the center, and the electricity goes out in all directions,” he said.
Sotomayor, who works in his home studio in Divide, carved the obsidian to 1/8 of an inch of thickness. The “electricity” is reflected in the lines extending from the eye.
“It’s the carving I do on the inside that makes it happen,” he said.
Sotomayor displays the sculpture with 700 watts of cobalt light. “I wanted to create the effect of light blue eyes, while at the same time create the effect of the Tesla Coil,” he said.
The piece is the 10th in a series of his obsidian sculptures that include “Dragon Fire” and “Skull of the Sun,” each to be displayed in Tucson from Feb. 10-13, the last four days of the show. The common thread of each of the sculptures is the eye.
“These are sculptures that are cutting edge. I’ve added to the language of sculpture which is what an artist aspires to do,” he said. “Not to mimic what was in front of you or behind you anymore, but to take all that knowledge from the past and move to the future with something that can add to humanity.”