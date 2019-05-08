Dave Martinek jokes that four old guys got together one day and decided to preserve the old building that was once the train depot in Divide.
A powerful force for preservation, the four became many as others caught their zeal for resurrecting the grand old days of the Colorado Midland Railway and the Midland Terminal Railroad.
Today, Midland Days at Divide has achieved nonprofit status and the preservation effort is a partnership among the organization, Teller Historic and Environmental Coalition and Divide Chamber of Commerce.
The property, the building and 1.09 acres, has been declared historic by the Colorado Historical Society, now called History Colorado, which has funded the project with construction grants. The property is four acres.
Ten years ago, the partners launched the first fundraiser symposium at the John Wesley Ranch in Divide where the Midland Terminal grade passed just to the north of the ranch boundary.
“We want to celebrate that four old guys started the Midland Days and have kept it running,” Martinek said.
Actually, he added, there were five guys: Martinek, Mel McFarland, Tom VanWormer, A.J. Hotchkiss and Pete Kuyper. The five are board members of the organization.
The symposium May 18 will include presentations on the Harvey Girls, who were waitresses in Harvey House restaurants established by Fred Harvey along the nation’s rail lines from the 1880s to the 1960s.
“There were Harvey House restaurants in Cascade and Woodland Park — and for awhile in Leadville,” Martinek said. “And we’ll talk about the last days of the Midland Terminal.”
The symposium has a two-fold purpose. “We want to keep the Midland railroads in the minds of the public and preserve that legacy,” Martinek said. “And support the depot property by sharing our fundraising proceeds with the other two organizations to create a revenue source for ancillary expenses.”
The symposium, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18, is at the John Wesley Ranch. Tickets in advance are $55 and are available by calling 213-9335 or emailing midlanddays@yahoo.com.