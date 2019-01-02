The Little Chapel Food Pantry hosted a Chuck Wagon appreciation dinner for its donors Dec. 8. In keeping with a Western theme, cowboy attire abounded.
Paul Meredith, an elder from the Little Chapel of the Hills, blessed the meal and expressed his gratitude for the work the Food Pantry does to feed those in the community who might otherwise go hungry. Dressed as Trail Boss, Ken Hesselberg spoke of the pantry’s accomplishments, including distributing more than 500,000 pounds of food this year, and its future needs. Directors Ken and Judi Hesselberg presented a plaque to outstanding volunteers for 2018. Also in attendance, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell spoke from personal experience about the importance of the work of the food pantry and reasons for growing numbers of the food-insecure in the area. Then, “Elvis” (Dennis Thornberry) rocked the Chapel with old favorites and Christmas songs.
The Food Pantry thanks the following organizations, in no particular order, which have provided food and funding over the years, enabling the Little Chapel Food Pantry to serve those in need: Wal-Mart, Safeway, City Market, Loaf and Jug, Care & Share Food Bank, Venture Foods of Divide, the City of Woodland Park, Charis Bible College, Newmont Mine, Ute Country News, Ute Pass Saddle Club, Double M Concrete, Williams Brothers Furniture, Black Mountain Pump Services, the Pikes Peak Lions Club, Osborne Trust, Keller-Williams, PK Enterprises, Coldwell Banker, Michaels Mountain Properties, Cripple Creek Masonic Lodge No. 96, the Woodland Park Rotary Club, Above the Clouds Cruisers, Woodland Butcher Block, Summit Elementary School, Colorado Springs Christian School, the Divide Post Office, Anderson Pack N Ship, Pikes Peak Credit Union, Mountain View United Methodist Church, Woodland Park Community Church, Community Fellowship of Christians, Rocky Mountain Chapel, Little Chapel of the Hills, and Impact Christian Church.
Despite donations from community organizations and individuals, donations have fallen significantly in the past year, even while need is growing. Little Chapel Food Pantry operates week-to-week on a small budget — this appreciation dinner was funded by a single donor since the Pantry did not have available budget funds to host it.
The community is encouraged to help the pantry donate a basic food staple, such as a dozen eggs, in each distribution. When possible, the pantry purchases eggs for $1 per dozen, which, with more than 300 sets of boxes distributed twice a month, would cost more than $7,000 a year.
Little Chapel Food Pantry also partners with the Pet Food Pantry to feed pets and also partners with Focus on the Forest, a nonprofit organization that brings their trash compactor to every distribution and allows each family to drop off two bags of household trash at no charge.
Those who wish to donate may contact the pantry at littlechapelfoodpantry.org and click the “Donate” button, or call 322-7610.