Seamus Johnston of Divide has been nominated by Congressman Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, to attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.
Johnston, a graduate of Woodland Park High School, is one of 50 Coloradans to receive recognition by the congressman.
“It is an honor to announce my nomination of these 50 outstanding young Coloradans to our United States Service Academies. Each of these nominees has demonstrated a remarkable level of talent, work ethic, and a deep commitment to patriotism,” Lamborn said. “I’d like to thank the many community leaders that served on my Academy nomination board for their time and commitment reviewing applications, scoring, and conducting nearly 80 interviews.”