From a shy little girl to a young woman who was just elected Colorado 4-H president, Lilly Allen has come a long way.
“When I was 13 years old my grandma and Mark (Platten) took me kicking and screaming to a 4-H meeting,” said the 17-year-old Allen. (Platten is Teller County’s Colorado State Extension agent).
The meeting took just an hour, but made an idelible impression on the teen.
“The meeting was so much fun,” said Allen, who lives on a ranch in Divide with her father, Jake Allen, and 13-year-old brother. The family lives on the land adjacent to the ranch owned by her grandparents, Rycki and Jerry Johnston. Her mother, Anna Hockett, lives in Kansas and is studying for a degree in nursing.
If adversity builds character, then Lilly Allen considers an experience at the county fair five years ago as the beginning.
“I was showing one of my grandpa’s beef cattle and we were hoping the steer would make Grand Champion,” she said.
But while taking the steer around the ring, suddenly the animal rebelled. “He just blew up; I don’t know what caused it,” she said.
Allen headed back to the barn. “It was my fault I didn’t go through the gate at the right time. He tore my rotator cuff so I was just out,” he said. “As soon as that happened — I didn’t have as many friends in 4-H then — somebody came up to help me, offered to show my steer for me because I couldn’t use my arm. I was very upset.”
The offer was life-changing for her. “That was probably the biggest thing for me in 4-H,” Allen said. “I realized that when something really bad happens, nobody just stands and looks around in a daze, they come in and help.”
The steer was named Grand Champion and was shown by a girl Allen didn’t know. “At the time we didn’t even know each other’s names but now we’re best friends,” she said.
As Allen rose through the 4-H ranks to rolse including district vice president and president, she was elected to the state’s 4-H leadership team.
Along the way, she developed compassion and a sense of empathy, brought on, in part, by the COVID restrictions of the past 16 months.
In a speech she made recently to 4-H members in Fremont, Teller, Lake and Custer counties, District 7, Allen reached out to her peers.
“I just started talking about how this year was hard and encouraged kids to do their best and keep going through it,” she said. “A lot of us have lost close friends due to mental illnesses, two of them by suicide.”
Rather than a virtual meeting, this one was in-person. “That was a bigger part of all of this, coming together to celebrate, after the hardships that COVID gave us,” Allen said.
Allen was elected state president while attending a 4-H conference in Fort Morgan recently. “While we were waiting for the votes, the girl from Durango held my hand,” she said. “It was just the sweetest thing — nobody expected it because of how everything has gone but we all became family.”
In the fall, Allen plans to work as a veterinary technician after earning a degree from Aspen University, an online college she has attended for a year. From there, she hopes to be chosen for an internship with the U.S. Forest Service.
“In all seriousness, if I hadn’t had 4-H I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said. “I would still be the shy little girl who was doing her thing. I didn’t really talk to people.”
Speaking about the new 4-H state president, Platten highlights Allen’s leadership qualities. “She leads by example and with a soft, confident voice that motivates others to step up, take risks, and do their best,” he said. “We are incredibly proud of Lilly and all she has accomplished, not only in 4-H, but in all her other passions and pursuits.”