For Julie Nelson, mushing in below-zero temperatures is glorious and exhilarating.
Nelson is dedicated to qualifying for the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 2022.
A former fundraiser for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, Nelson moved from Divide to Willow, Alaska three years ago to test her dog-sledding skills while enduring brutal conditions.
“I loved it, loved it,” she said.
However, from the beginning she was dogged by bad luck, such as being in the epicenter of an earthquake in Big Lake, her temporary home. Upheaval of the earth led to the cancellation of the first race qualifier.
“The following year a few more of the qualifiers were canceled due to lack of snow, if you can believe that,” she said.
For the first two seasons she lived in an 8-foot by 16-foot cabin with no running water. “I heated the cabin with a wood burning stove,” she said.
Hired on as a handler with a team of dogs, Nelson thrived on the sacrificial existence. “I really learned a lot, but wanted to do more,” she said.
Driven by the need to prove herself, Nelson invested in a team of 13 dogs — nine Alaskan huskies and four Canadian Inuits.
Ready to test the team, Nelson completed the GooseBay 150 race last season. This year, she and her fellow musher, Joseph O’Keefe, completed 123 miles of the race.
The next qualifier, the 2020 Willow 300, was a prime example of what can go wrong in a race with a team of canines. “I took a wrong turn and had a huge tangle, a dog fight and my team leaders were chewed free,” Nelson said.
Motivated rather than devastated, she caught the dogs on the trail, got back in the race and completed 70 miles. “I needed to rest my dogs at least four hours so I scratched the race,” she said. “But I’m still pretty darn proud of the team.”
This year was better; she and the team ran 230 miles of the Willow race. And her living quarters have improved. Thanks to O’Keefe, for whom Nelson is a mentor, she now lives in a cabin with electricity, running water and WiFi. “It’s amazing,” she said.
On the downside, in addition to the frigidity, there are all those expenses that go with caring for 13 dogs in addition to buying gear and outwear for herself. For instance, a sled runs $4,000 and one bag of high-performance dog food is $70.
When her husband, Brett Nelson, who remains at the couple’s home in Divide, suggested she get a part-time job to help offset expenses, she went to work two days a week with a thrift store in Willow. “I love it,” Julie Nelson said. “I see all the locals and have a great support system here.”
The job takes her away, briefly, from worries that accompany those who mush — possible dog fights, for instance, or dealing with too much or not enough snow. On top of all that, there’s the fatigue factor, the possibility of losing the team, and the potential for encountering bears and moose or being drug through snow.
“It’s challenging,” Nelson said.
The training is not all rough-and-tough, however. “I bring three dogs in at night,” she said. “It’s a bonding thing.”
When it’s their turn to be in the dog houses, the other 10 dogs stay in 50-gallon barrel drums and wood shelters.
This year’s Iditarod was held the first weekend in March. Nelson is concentrating on qualifying for the 2022 race. Doing so will include completing one 150-mile race and two 300-mile races.
Nelson acknowledges that mushing is a rough sport, but for her, nothing comes close to the experience. “When I go out on the trail, it’s just me and dogs, she said. “I can’t tell you how beautiful it is, so quiet, so amazing.”