Bert West of Divide has been elected vice president of Kiwanis International.
He competed for the post with four candidates from large cities in the United States and Austria.
From vice president this year to president-elect the next, West will serve the organization as president from 2022-2023.
Former three-term president of Ute Pass Kiwanis in Woodland Park, West was elected governor of the Rocky Mountain District in 2010-2011.
“Our club has been so amazing in everything we did, both locally and around our district which includes Wyoming and Colorado,” West said. “To have a club that is so strong and so supportive that we can send a candidate to be vice president is amazing.”
Commenting on West’s election, Renee Bunting, president of the local club, sends her congratulations. “We are all so excited and thrilled for Bert and his lovely wife, Sandy. What an amazing individual and such a force of true wisdom and strength,” Bunting said. “I am so proud to call Bert my friend who has faced challenges with determination and confidence. It is because of his hard work that he has made this great achievement.”
Kiwanis is known worldwide for its work to improve the lives of children. “We have a service organization in every school in Teller County,” West said, referring to K-Kids, Builders and Key clubs for elementary, middle and high schools, respectively.
In Teller County, students in Kiwanis clubs do a variety of work such as cleaning the schoolyards, starting a recycling program or raising money for a project. “We encourage them to use those life lessons and as they get older to be community activists and leaders and always provide help for those in need,” West said.
The local Kiwanis club awards up to $10,000 in scholarships every year.
On the international front, Kiwanis recently completed the Eliminate Project maternal and neonatal tetanus program in Third World countries. “Mark (Rabaut) was the driving force behind that,” West said, referring to the Woodland Park resident who served the organization as president of the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
While club members around the world raise the funds, UNICEF administers the vaccines to pregnant mothers as well as babies. “Over the last 10 years, we raised $110 million worldwide for Eliminate,” West said.
West’s last trip for Kiwanis International was in late February before the United States shut down due to the coronavirus. “I just got back from Nepal maybe five days before all this happened,” he said.
While travel is probably not on the charts for West in the immediate future, he expressed concern about the potential for loss of services for kids worldwide currently. “There are so many things our children are going through that we cannot have enough hands or hearts to help us,” West said. “The thing about being a national leader is that you learn so many ideas of how to help the community.”
A third-generation Kiwanian, after his uncle and grandfather, West is dedicated to serving the organization, locally as well as internationally. “My grandfather always said, ‘be ashamed to lay your head on your pillow without first having done something good for your fellow man,’’” West said. “I have that saying on my wall as a reminder that it’s something we have to do to make this world a better place. We could really use that now.”
By interacting with people all over the world through Kiwanis International, West has a broader view of the devastating effects of COVID-19 outside of Teller County. “I think we could be a little more understanding in our local community of what other communities are going through,” West said. “I have a different perspective because I talk to them, so we need to be more understanding and compassionate.”
West and his wife, Sandy, have two daughters, both of whom are members of Kiwanis clubs.