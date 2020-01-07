Our nation is divided!
We hear that virtually every day somewhere. Some say it is hopelessly divided. Some say it is more divided than at any time since the Civil War. Some say it is so divided it could easily lead to a civil war. Some say it is equally divided — though the actual, factual reality is that is not true. But arguably it is said often enough that most believe it is true.
However, let us reflect for a moment or two on the day to day experience of the solid majority of people in this country. One of the thoughts that keeps returning to my brain is the fact that there is still more civility and commonality than our near-constant media focus on the political atmosphere seems to suggest.
• When there are natural disasters the response nationwide is almost always tremendous, and people give goods and money, and virtually no one asks what the political affiliations are of those needing the help, even if in places where that is likely known.
• When there are human-caused tragedies, like mass shootings, people respond with compassionate care for those affected, without knowing their political allegiances.
• Across the nation nonprofit institutions that exist only to help those in need still exist and function well because of generous donations, and their leaders are not asked to assure the donors of the political persuasions of those who receive the help.
• People still give generously to food pantries, and places that accept clothing for those in need, without any clue of who any of those receiving aid support politically.
• Churches, synagogues, and mosques still function well with people of different political points of view, and millions every week hear messages of tolerance, compassion, and love in many, if not most, of those.
• When there is a car wreck people stop to help, never asking about for whom those involved voted.
• Neighbors still look in on neighbors, or watch their houses while they are gone, or shovel the snow, and most often do not ask about their politics.
• I bet most of us still open doors for others without knowing their political perspectives.
Fans still root loudly for their favorite teams mostly without knowing, or even caring about, the political proclivities of the coaches or the players.
• As I often like to say to friends, there is tremendously more laughter, joy, compassion, and love shared every day in our country than is ever reported in any national or local media — indeed, rarely is any of the above reported on any daily, or weekly basis.
There are likely many more worthy examples that are not coming into my brain as I write this. Surely this can be built on, enhanced, and enlarged if we discover and plan well the most appropriate methods of doing so.
Yes, there is wonderfully more civility than division experienced every day by the solid majority of Americans than we usually consider or realize. We can internalize this reality, demonstrating that we are much better than the divisions harming us. We are Americans who care for each other in so many ways. Let us demonstrate it even more every day in every way we possibly can.
Love, grace, hope, joy, compassion, peace.
Rodney Noel Saunders is a retired United Methodist pastor. He resides in Florissant.