A family business that nurtures those who grieve the death of a loved one, Mountain Memorial Funeral Home has been a vital part of Teller County for 31 years.
Steve Tomsky bought the business 11 years ago from Barbara and Don Blehm and includes his partners, his wife, Cora, and children, Jack, 14, and Sage, 25.
“We wanted to keep it simple, live in the funeral home and keep it as an old-fashioned mom-and-pop business,” Tomsky said.
Tomsky himself was among the mourners eight months after the bought the funeral home. His son, Jacob, 18, was killed in a car accident near Limon on his way to join the family in Divide.
“We are grateful that the community embraced us and made us feel part of the community after my son, Jacob, died,” Tomsky said. “Ever since then, we’ve been welcomed in all the churches and by the people in the county.”
The Tomskys’ connection to the clients is apparent in the gallery of memories in the office — mementos such as paintings and photographs by the deceased. One family even contributed the loved one’s antique clock.
As the population increases, business at the mortuary has also expanded. As a result, the Tomskys are adding a 2,500 square-foot preparation building that will include a crematorium
With its deep ties to the people of Teller County, the Tomsky family extends the mortuary’s services, which at times, takes Steve to places far and away. “We go to Colorado Springs, Denver, Cañon City, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas,” he said. “Sometimes people who move away want to be buried here.”
If desired, Tomsky will say a prayer with the family over the deceased. “We try to make them feel comfortable in letting us take their loved one,” Tomsky said. “A funeral director’s job is to give people dignity and respect.”
For Spanish-speaking clients, the Tomskys rely on their liaison, Yolanda Gintz. “It makes people feel comfortable when you speak their tongue,” he said.
For veterans, Tomsky recommends taking advantage of free burials in the VA’s Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs. “We make all the arrangements,” he said.
Over the years, the Tomskys have buried people of various faiths, including Hindus, Christians, Jews, Buddhists, pagans and even those who practice Zoroastrianism and are of Native American faiths.
During the holidays, the large lighted Christmas tree in front of the office reflects the family’s commitment to the people. “It’s a tradition here — we’re like the Rockefeller Center of Divide,” he said, with the hint of a smile. “Everybody comes here — they love it, call us up, take pictures by it. We decorate this year every year in memory of all the people we serve.”