In a plea for help, the Divide Fire Department is feeling overwhelmed with requests for toys for 90 children in Teller County. “Last year we had 18 kids,” said Jon Elliott, lieutenant of technical rescue who heads up the toy drive for six agencies.
The need will be emphasized by the presence of fire trucks Saturday in the parking lot at the Woodland Park Walmart, where firefighters will ask for donations at the door.
A collaborative effort, volunteers for the agencies plan to wrap presents from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Divide station and deliver them the next day. “We will deliver to the houses if families are OK with it,” Elliott said, adding that toys can be picked up at the station as an alternative. “We’ll have fire trucks all over Teller County.”
In addition to Walmart, City Market, Venture Foods, Ace Hardware in Florissant and all fire departments accept toy or cash donations. Participating agencies, in addition to Divide, are Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, Florissant, Lake George and Four Mile fire departments and Ute Pass Health Services District, formerly Ute Pass Regional Ambulance District.
The need is crucial. “We hear that there are people living in cars or in RVs in the woods,” Elliott said.