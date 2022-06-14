As fear of fire fueled by wind, dry conditions and red flag warnings become part of life in Colorado, the Divide Fire Protection District takes on a major role in Teller County.
The district is chiefly rural on lands that border Pike National Forest. Of 44 volunteers, 80% are wildland certified. “We focus on that because our priority is wildland; that’s our big fear, that our forests will catch on fire,” Chief Chuck Buckley said. “Our citizens bear the risk of how to manage that.”
The department, including the chief, is an all-volunteer force with two stations in the county.
“We ask an awful lot from our volunteers,” Buckley said. “It’s difficult to attract volunteers with the difficulties they have in their own lives, families, jobs, children. So it creates a big demand on their time.”
But evidence suggests that Divide firefighter/EMTs are a different breed, devoted to safety. “We train every Monday night on specific disciplines to keep our skills up and pray to God we don’t ever have to use them,” Buckley said.
The volunteer crews focus on fighting fires — structures as well as wildland — in addition to responding to medical calls. Because of the terrain and remote area of the district, several volunteers are certified in technical rescues of injured climbers or those hurt in accidents on Colorado 67 South.
“We worry a lot about mass casualities, with the potential for buses going to Cripple Creek,” Buckley said. “We train in those disciplines so that we are well-prepared to support those incidents.”
Divide’s volunteers are physically fit, able to haul equipment while racing to the scene.
“A major cause of deaths of firefighters around the nation is heart attacks because of the stress,” Buckley said. “Summer is our busy time because of all the visitors, travelers, campers, people on ATVs, motorcycles. I wouldn’t be surprised if we did 550 calls this year.”
Since January, the crews have responded to fires in Colorado Mountain Estates, Mills Ranch Road in Woodland Park, and to the High Park fire near Cripple Creek, when multiple citizens of were evacuated. “Evacuation is the stressful part that people worry about; certainly, the loss of their homes, their vehicles,” he said. “But the disruption that evacuation brings to your life is just phenomenal.”
With the ever-present risk, Buckley and his team concentrate on education for homeowners. Along with presentations on fire mitigation, several volunteers will bring the county-owned industrial chipper to homes in the district, if requested.
“The citizens love it, because it’s really difficult for them to mitigate their own properties and then deal with all that slash,” Buckley said.
As the district grows and the needs increase, Buckley and the board are considering options, among them, incorporating salaries for the chief and a few full-time firefighters.
“We have never done it, but there is a need to have that type of support,” Buckley said. “Our future plans are to look hard to think through that and put together a managed growth plan that is effective for the department and the citizens, to give them the best high-quality service we can give them.”
Wildland Task Force
Divide firefighters are part of the county’s Wildland Task Force developed by Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, fire chiefs in the county, and the Office of Emergency Management. “The force automatically puts in place mutual aid between all neighboring fire departments,” Buckley said. “If there is an event that occurs, there is a process to immediately spring into action.”
As a result, there is a defined communication channel. “Because the biggest challenge on any fire is effective communication, especially when you’ve got seven or eight organizations responding, plus the feds and the state, different ambulance groups” he said. “It’s critical because these things happen so quickly.”