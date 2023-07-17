John (J.T.) McCleod was sworn into office last week as the first paid chief of the Divide Fire Protection District.

Former division chief and fire marshal for the Cimarron Hills Fire Department, McLeod takes charge as development in Teller County moves westward.

“The biggest challenge I see so far is that, as the community grows, the call volume goes up,” he said. “It gets harder and harder to address the newer concerns that are out there.”

Nonetheless, McLeod joins the all-volunteer department with a full roster of firefighters.

“So, now it’s just getting in a little bit more training for them,” he said. “We have eight applicants who are in the process of becoming full members.”

In opening the position for a paid chief, the board credits the voters.

“The board would like to thank its outstanding community for approving the mill levy increase in November of last year,” said the board in a press release. “Without the funding from this increase, this position would not be possible.”

Voters approved an increase in the mill levy from 5.25 to 10 mills which allows for a $90,000 annual salary for McLeod.

“I think when the voters passed the mill levy the board wanted someone here more consistently,” McLeod said.

A former firefighter with the Cripple Creek Fire Department and volunteer firefighter with Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District during the 1990s, McLeod is returning to the mountains.

“It’s kinda cool to be back up here; obviously, the community has grown and changed so, for me, it’s a lot of getting to know the folks out there because they’ve been here for years,” McLeod said. “They’ve been extremely welcoming to me as an outsider.”

In a county with a constant threat of wildfire, McLeod offers a tribute to the Wildland Task Force, a joint effort based on agreements with other agencies.

“The task force is very effective; I’ve seen it firsthand when I first started here” he said. “It’s evolved into something we didn’t have before. They’ve prevented fires from getting big because of that.”

In a time when fire departments around the nation are having trouble recruiting volunteers, or even paid staff, McLeod steps into an agency with dedicated volunteers.

“I always said this is not for the faint of heart.,” he said.

For the past couple of years, Ryan Kennedy has served the district as the chief.

“Ryan definitely knows this department, has spent a lot of time in and out of the chief position to keep the department where it needed to be,” McLeod said. “I rely on him as the deputy chief to give me insights about where we’ve been and where we need to go.”

Kennedy received a certificate of appreciation from the district board before the ceremony.

McLeod and his wife, Stacy (Mackin) McLeod have two sons, John, 15, and Sam, 12.

“I am pretty proud and humble that they chose me to take on that first paid chief position,” he said. “I don’t take that responsibility lightly.”