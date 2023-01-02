For Lori Martin, moving ahead to meet the golden years in tip-top shape begins today.
“I want us to start planning ahead for the last decade of our life and have a vision what we want that decade to look like,” she said.
Martin is particularly influenced by concern over older people who face declining physical, emotional and social health during what are supposed to be the golden years.
At the same time, she wonders if the frailties could have been halted, or at least, reduced. “Studies show how important strength training and exercise are, in general, more off the charts than we ever thought it would be for senior citizens,” she said. “We have older people in the community who are great examples.”
Strength training is not just lifting five-pound weights at the gym 20-30 times, she said. “You need to be lifting more weights and do more functional kind of lifting instead of traditional lifting at the gym,” she said. “That’s the main thing for your brain and your body, your bones.”
A fitness expert who managed gyms for 30 years in California before moving to Teller County, Martin teaches exercise classes at the community center in Divide.
In the effort to help Teller County residents prepare for a healthy future, Martin sponsors the Health, Wellness and Fitness Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Pikes Peak Community Club, 11222 US Highway 24, at the corner of US 24 and Colorado 67 in Divide.
“I want to bring together the Teller County community with entrepreneurs who specialize in health and wellness,” she said.
Among the 20 businesses Martin has gathered for the event are Shining Mountain Golf Club, Massage and Body Works, the Movement Training Co. and True Life Wellness. “True Life does yoga, light and vibrational therapy,” she said.
Along with the fitness entrepreneurs, members of the Ute Pass Social Club will be on hand. The club provides opportunities for hiking and other outdoor activities. “Your social environment is part of your fitness,” Martin said.
Martin has titled the event: “Health, Wellness and Fitness Fair. Move, Heal, Live … Local!”
Registration is not required and the events are free.
Snack time will feature refreshments and coffee from local roaster Model Citizen.