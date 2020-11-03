Awarded for his quick action in helping a man who cut himself with a chainsaw, Martin Guthardt, volunteer firefighter with the Divide Fire Protection District, was named EMT of the Year.
“The man was a neighbor who suffered an arterial wound and was spurting blood,” said Eric Murray, director of Southwest Teller County EMS. “Martin put a tourniquet on the wound and called us for an ambulance. The man had also fallen out of tree.”
As well, Guthardt alerted Flight for Life, which arrived before the ambulance and took the man to the hospital.
Murray recommended the award which was given at the recent meeting of Plains to Peaks RETAC (Regional EMS/Trauma Advisory Council).
“I think it is important to recognize our volunteers,” Murray said.
A five-county region of EMS providers, Plains to Peaks RETAC also recognized Illa Brown as EMS Instructor of the Year, and James McLaughlin as Paramedic of the Year. Both work for Ute Pass Regional Health Services District.