A married couple renting a house in Divide for the past year were arrested July 7 in a marijuana raid the Teller County Sheriff’s Office is calling “the largest single criminal enterprise seizure” that the agency has been involved with.
Javier Morejon, 64, and his wife, Robin Morejon, 54, were booked into the Teller County jail in Divide on felony marijuana and special drug offender charges. Each is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to the jail inmate log.
The pair are part of an illegal black-market marijuana grow, cultivation and distribution ring that is tied to operators in Colorado Springs and Las Animas County, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Cmdr. Greg Couch.
Anonymous tips led deputies to the Morejons, who were growing marijuana plants in the basement of a rental home on County Road 5 near Spring Valley, Couch said. They were taken into custody without resistance, he said.
Simultaneously on July 7, 35-year-old Joseph Vaquilar was arrested in Las Animas County, east of Trinidad.
A third search warrant police carried out at 703 Arrawanna St. in Colorado Springs July 7 also uncovered a large, illegal marijuana grow. No one was at the property at the time, Couch said. Colorado Springs police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents are searching for suspects connected to that grow and expect more arrests, he said.
The owner of a wrecker service that has an office in the commercial building off East Platte Avenue was not involved, Couch said.
Over the 14-hour bust at the three sites, authorities confiscated $32,000 in cash, 1,500 marijuana plants with a street value of $2.3 million and firearms that included two shotguns, two pistols and two scoped rifles.
Marijuana that is shipped out of state from a state in which it is a legal substance is valued at $4,000 a pound, he said. The raid netted nearly 500 pounds of undried marijuana.
The suspects have been selling the marijuana to buyers in other states and internationally, according to Couch.
While Teller County had arrests related to drug cartels in 2018, Couch said there’s no indication this ring has cartel connections. One suspect is of Cuban descent, he said, and all are being investigated for their roles in a syndicated drug circle.
“We feel like we’ve scratched the surface of a large criminal organization,” Couch said. “By no means was this any kind of regulated, licensed commercial grow. This was strictly black-market, illegal activity.”
The confiscated marijuana plants are being dried at a Teller County evidence facility and will be weighed, documented and destroyed, Couch said.
Sheriff Jason Mikesell started cracking down on illegal marijuana in 2018. Teller County currently has several other open, active illegal marijuana cases, Couch said. “We work these cases every single day.”
The arrests as well as the seizure in Colorado Springs were part of a coordinated operation that included the Teller County Narcotics Team, Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and Colorado State Patrol Hazardous Materials Troopers.
Referring to the illegal grow setup, Couch said, "Some of these chemicals could get into the ground water, your drinking water. The electrical hazards are unbelievable.
“We have reports on one of these locations that the power lines and transformer actually caught on fire because they were drawing so much electricity. This is not something that should be ignored.”
The Courier's Pat Hill contributed to this report.