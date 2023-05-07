The City of Cripple Creek may soon see a new eatery, the District Kitchen & Saloon located at 367 East Bennett Avenue, now that the hurdles of liquor licensing approval and a public hearing have been scaled by proprietor Jeff Hellner.

Following the City’s Public Hearing, held May 3, the application will be submitted to the State Liquor Division for their review and approval. This process could take up to 90 days to complete.

The council, acting as Local Licensing Authority, conducted the hearing and based their decision upon Hellner’s submission of a petition containing the signatures of 16 residents, business owners and business managers, all in favor of granting of the license.

Public comment during the hearing was positive and welcoming to another food and drink option for the city’s residents and visitors.

The District Kitchen and Saloon is looking at a possible mid-June opening upon subsequent approval by the State of Colorado, passage of final inspections and approval of the Certificate of Occupancy.

The brief moment of respite from dry weather conditions has not allowed for open burning on public and private land and Teller County is once again under a red flag warning.

Residents are asked to take caution with open flames as the risk of wildfire remains.

The fire department will continue to monitor conditions and make further recommendations as circumstances evolve.

Ordinances for Marijuana businesses

Last November, the citizens of Cripple Creek voted to approve Ballot Issue 2B, allowing the sale of medical and recreational marijuana; the city council must now get into the details of enacting ordinances to tax, license and regulate the businesses.

On May 3, the council entered into lengthy discussions with staff and City Attorney Erin Smith, establishing regulations governing the sale of marijuana, taxation and fees, and to permit and license regulated marijuana businesses.

The allowance is limited to only two licensed businesses for each type of license (one for medical and one for retail). According to the ordinance, licensed medical marijuana stores and retail marijuana stores may only be operated as dual operations, yet operated within the same location.

The ordinance states: “Neither a medical marijuana store nor a retail marijuana store may operate as a standalone medical marijuana store, and the location of a dual medical marijuana store and retail marijuana store shall maintain separate licensed premises, including entrances and exits, inventory, point of sale operations, and record keeping.”

In addition, the council is working to establish a fee schedule pertaining to the application, operation, renewal, etc., of the marijuana application process.

According to Smith, research has been completed with data taken from surrounding cities, specifically Alma, Colo., as a template to determine a fair set of fees.

Sales will be allowed only to persons 21 years of age or older, and signage must clearly convey that persons under the age of 21 years may not enter.

The dual business license allows for the sharing of the same entrances and exits to the shared premises, with the retail marijuana store and medical and retail marijuana to be separately displayed on the same floor.

Record keeping for the dual operation must allow the City to clearly distinguish the inventories and business transactions of medical marijuana and medical marijuana-infused products from the retail marijuana and retail marijuana products.

Operating hours are as follows: “A retail marijuana-medical marijuana store may be open seven days a week with hours of operation to open no earlier than 10 a.m. and close no later than 10 p.m. the same day.” There are also restrictions addressing employment age at 21 years of age and criminal history.

The establishments will also have prohibitions on “the use, consumption, ingestion or inhalation of retail marijuana or retail marijuana products on or within the premises of a retail marijuana-medical marijuana store.”

• In addition:The sale or consumption of alcohol beverages on the licensed premises is not permitted;

• businesses cannot dispense marijuana to a person that is or appears to be under the influence of alcohol or under the influence of any controlled substance, including marijuana;

• All activities of marijuana stores, including, without limitation, displaying, selling and storage, shall be conducted indoors;

• No marijuana or paraphernalia shall be displayed or kept in a marijuana store so as to be visible from outside the licensed premises.

There are restrictions on display, devices and instruments, such as paraphernalia, disposal of marijuana products and byproducts, and prevention of smoke, odors and debris.

The council is also addressing regulations concerning signage and advertising, tax collection, record keeping, security requirements, such as 24- hour monitoring with security cameras, and inspections by the police department and all other departments as designated.