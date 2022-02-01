While it’s a bit of a drive, a geological gem awaits hikers south of La Junta: Comanche National Grassland.
In prehistoric times of the Jurassic Period, an expansive shallow lake in this area attracted many long necked, plant eating Sauropods like Apatosaurus, and meat eaters like Allosaurus. These large dinosaurs left many footprints in the mud along the lakeshore, which was eventually buried and the mud turned to slabs of stone.
The out and back hike to the site is about 11 miles total, so factoring in a 2.5-hour drive from Colorado Springs it makes for a very long day trip. Primitive camping is allowed at the trailhead at designated sites among a pinyon-juniper woodland, so an overnight trip may be more realistic and enjoyable.
From Colorado Springs, it’s almost a two-hour drive south to Pueblo then east to La Junta. From La Junta, drive south on Highway 109 for about 13 miles. Turn right on dirt County Road 802 and drive westward for about eight miles to County Road 25. Turn left and travel south through expansive desert grassland adorned with cholla cactus, officially arriving to the “middle-of-nowhere.” After about six miles reach Forest Service Road 500A at Picket Wire Corrals. Turn left and continue for about three miles, following the signs to Withers Canyon Trailhead. The last mile of the road is narrow and winding, but still passable for medium clearance vehicles.
From the trailhead descend rocky terrain for about a half mile, dropping about 250 feet into the canyon. At the base of the canyon, bear right following an old road that swings around then travels southwest over relatively flat terrain along the Purgatoire River. Old telegraph poles along the way stand testament to a bygone era. After about 3.5 miles, reach the Dolores Mission and Cemetery. Please respect this historic site from the late 1800s.
After another 1.5 miles, arrive at the dinosaur trackway with interpretive signage, including an overhead photo from far above the trackway. This sky view displays side by side tracks of Sauropods, proving that these plant eaters travelled in herds. The large round Sauropod footprints are the most obvious, but also look for three-toed tracks of Allosaurus.
Tracks are on both sides of the river, but be very careful crossing to the other side as the water may be deeper than it appears. Bring along sandals for crossing the river. A foot trail leads to the best crossing point that is more shallow. Beware that areas above and below this point may have deep dropoffs and that the water may be very cold.
Also note that water levels tend to be higher after heavy rains and in late spring and early summer. Before returning to the trailhead spend time enjoying this quarter-mile long tracksite, the largest dinosaur trackway in North America.
Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.