The controversy of “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates rages on in our community. Multiple letters to the editor and columns have called for the removal of this book from the WPHS curriculum due to it being a “racist rant piece,” a “diatribe in which whites are defined as perpetual racists” and it was eventually pulled from the syllabus. But what would’ve happened if it remained?

Imagining the book remained in the course is not unreasonable. Objectively, “Between the World and Me,” was written by a NYT Bestselling author, has won several awards, was a Pulitzer Prize Finalist, and is considered by the literary community to be brilliantly written. Controversial or not, these facts make the book a logical choice for a classroom setting.

“But,” say some in our community, “It is racist and teaches hate against whites in America! It preaches violence, discrimination, and prejudice.” Even if you believe this is true, it is equally true that many disagree vehemently. Coates wrote the book as a letter to his son, using his personal experiences as a black man in America to tell his story. Thus, your child would hear a point of view from a man whose life is vastly different from theirs. Isn’t one of the beautiful things about literature exposure to a world so very different from the one you personally inhabit?

So, what would happen if your teenager read the book and was presented a point of view that differs from your household beliefs? One of two things will happen. You, a caring parent, raising your student with your morals and values, will lead a discussion, telling them how intensely you disagree with Coates. You would tell them why Coates is wrong, and why you believe his opinion is dangerous. As your teen graduates and ventures out into the world, they will come across people who heartily agree with the context of this book. Wouldn’t it be logical to have initial exposure to these ideas in your home where you control the narrative?

Conversely, your child could read the book and find themselves questioning why Coates, along with so many others, could possibly feel this way. They might ask “what is the world like for people who don’t look like me?” Agree or not, is merely considering the viewpoints of others so wrong? You might call this dangerous thinking that is brainwashing your child to become a liberal; I might call this empathy.

Today there are millions in America who agree with Coates’ premise. Is simply hearing these thoughts risky for a teenager? Are the written words of Coates so powerful, so devious, that your nearly adult child will be irrevocably changed into something that you abhor? Do you genuinely believe the best possible thing you can do for your child is to fear or hide the views that differ from yours? Would it really be preferable to silence the voices of those who disagree with your world view? The silence would be deafening.