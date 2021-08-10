The curious curved mandibles of the Red Crossbill look like a genetic deformity or the result of an unfortunate window strike. However, their crossing beaks are designed to look that way, and are adapted to peeling the scales from conifer cones to access the edible seeds within.
Crossbills are here year-round and are a member of the Finch group. Finches mostly eat conifer seeds and wander around in search of their favorite food item, so their presence is random and unpredictable. Sometimes these nomads are common, and other times few in number. Red Crossbills are the poster child for this irruptive behavior. In 2019, they seemed to be everywhere throughout Teller County, but in the past year, sightings have been few and far between.
Finches are popular as they are common at yard areas and feeders. They have conical seed-eating beaks and deeply forked tails and employ acrobatic feeding techniques like hanging upside down to access seeds. They often travel in flocks and many finches have unique and musical songs and bright colored plumage of reds and yellows. Myriad finches can be seen in Teller County, including: Pine Grosbeak, Cassin’s Finch, House Finch, Evening Grosbeak, Lesser and American Goldfinches, Pine Siskin and the Rosy-Finches.
Red Crossbills emit a trilly song and a variety of chipping calls, but the most common is a series of short enthusiastic notes that sound like “kip-kip-kip!” — which can be heard year-round. They travel in flocks and their cacophonous “kipping,” often while airborne, will help locate them. Their flocks can be quite large. During their boom time a couple of years ago, I heard of some flocks of over 100 south of Divide.
Crossbills are the size of a chunky sparrow, and the male’s plumage varies from brick red to orange. The female is grayish-brown with yellowish-green highlights, especially on the rump. Red Crossbill’s wings are darker and the short tails are deeply forked. Immatures are a hodgepodge of colors, ranging from brownish with a streaked breast, to yellowish-green to orangish, and everything in between.
Crossbills have a curious habit of nesting at any time of year as long as conifer seeds are available. During the boom year, I had immatures around the feeder area in mid-April, which means adults must have been sitting on eggs in mid-March. When necessary, crossbills will also feed on fruits, buds and insects, and at the feeder areas they prefer sunflower seed. Crossbills are also fond of salt, so during winter they will frequent roadsides.
Red Crossbills’ preferred habitat is conifer forest in the mountains (especially Ponderosa Pine), but during irruption years they can appear just about anywhere, even ranging into riparian woodlands of the eastern plains.
While crossbills do indeed look like they ran into a plane of glass, the subject of window strikes is no laughing matter. When birds fly toward a window they see the reflection of trees and sky and fly full speed toward the “trees” and hit the window. Strategically place your feeders to avoid this misfortune, and for problem windows, window decals are available that are designed to help birds realize that they are flying toward a solid object.
Notable reports in July from the Woodland Park yard area:
Great Horned Owl — one calling on July 29
Mourning Dove — a pair around some of the time, occasional singing
Rufous Hummingird — one on July 15 (first “fall” sighting) and July 30
Calliope Hummingbird — one on July 20 (first “fall” sighting)
Cordilleran Flycatcher — one around most of the time, singing all month
Warbling Vireo — one around singing into mid-July
Clark’s Nutcracker — a few from July 29 to Aug. 1
Western Bluebird — a few on July 17, juvenile at water feature on July 20
House Wren — singing in early July
Western Tanager — one singing on July 1 and 11
Black-headed Grosbeak — singing in early July then one from July 28 to Aug. 1
Green-tailed Towhee — a few sightings, occasional singing
Chipping Sparrow — a few sightings, occasional singing, fledgling on Aug. 1
Brown-headed Cowbird — a few around some of the time, occasional singing
Pine Siskin — a few around some of the time
Evening Grosbeak — a few on July 30 and 31
