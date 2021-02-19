Dick Bratton, of Green Mountain Falls, has died at the age of 84.
The former four-term mayor who served another two terms as trustee, Bratton was a member of the planning commission and had recently been appointed to the fire mitigation committee.
Bratton apparently collapsed outside of his home Feb. 18 and was pronounced dead by the El Paso County coroner.
After retiring from the Air Force nearly four decades years ago, Bratton settled in Green Mountain Falls. He took it upon himself to restore and expand the town's ambitious trail network. His legacy will be the Green Mountain Falls Trails Committee, tasked with making the area's great trails last.
During the late 1990s, Bratton was the vice president of the American Discovery Trail Society and was known around the region for his work designing trails. A two-mile portion of the Mt. Dewey and Catamount trails is named for him.
As of press time, services had not been announced.