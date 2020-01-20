From Cañon City and Pueblo West to Castle Rock and Lakewood, Diane Herndon built up years of experience in long-term care, beginning as a certified nursing assistant.
“I love making connections with seniors,” she said. “Something sparked in me that I knew ‘these are my people.’”
Recently named executive director of Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park, Herndon has a bachelor’s degree in social work and is certified as a nursing home administrator.
“When I came up and looked at Forest Ridge I was just amazed; the culture is so warm you can feel it,” she said. “Everybody makes eye contact and smiles. The culture is made; it’s already here.”
Herndon replaces Roger Call who resigned last year as the director of the 80-bed facility. She is a self-described go-getter who thrives on fostering relationships. “I tend to like a smaller building because I want to know the residents, their families and the staff and having those connections,” she said. “Culture is about people interacting, which is about making a difference.”
Forest Ridge has been recognized for excellence in all categories and received a 5 Star rating by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. As well, the facility was named by U.S. News as a 2018-2019 Best Nursing Home in America.
“The staff retention here is great; a lot of these people have been with this company since the facility opened,” Herndon said. “To me, that speaks volumes.”
Forest Ridge is distinguished by the private rooms for all, no matter what type of insurance. “Having your own space is awesome,” she said. “I’ve been in the long-term care business for many years and I don’t know of another facility that has Medicaid private rooms. It’s unheard of and eliminates so many issues and concerns.”
In addition to long-term care, Forest Ridge offers a secure memory care unit along with short-term rehabilitation services.
“I’m honored to be here; my goal is to continue those community involvements such as when our residents helped fill bags for foster children,” Herndon said. ‘I think that is so awesome. It’s important to be connected and to give back to the community in whatever ways we can.”