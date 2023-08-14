Teller County Department of Human Services has been recognized for the Distinguished Performance Award by the Colorado Department of Human Services.

To earn the award, the staff achieved 99% of timeliness of benefit applications in addition to improving performance from 2021 to 2022 by 25.3%.

Along with the award, Teller County DHS ended 2022 with 100% achievement in two services, child welfare and adult protection.

The department is ranked as the 15th highest in the state for meeting monthly goals at 75%.

The Distinguished Performance Award is the third for the department under the direction of Kim Mauthe.

In accepting the award, Mauthe attributes the department’s achievements to her staff