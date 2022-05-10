The Downtown Development Authority gave a thumbs-up to a phased development plan for Woodland Station but left the door open for another investor or developer to appear.
But a potential developer has 60 days to counter the plan presented to the board May 3 by Chad Anderson, founder and venture capitalist with ForgeWorks.
The proposal includes a mixed-use development with 35 apartments built over retail businesses such as a bookstore, coffee shop, and possibly a restaurant. In addition, the plan includes 32 townhomes priced between $250,000 and $550,000.
“They all have million-dollar views,” Anderson said.
Anderson is a partner in the proposed development, along with Mike Williams, Mark Crozier and Lisa Morey, a principal with Stantec, a multi-faceted firm that does community development around the globe.
“With ForgeWorks, we have the wherewithal to do the project — not just to bring capital, but the company has experience in land development and has a heart for Woodland Park,” said Crozier, a partner with Williams, the Tennessee developer who has strained his relationship with the current DDA board over his delay in presenting concrete plans for a project he proposed nearly three years ago.
However, Williams and a series of investors, most of whom backed out, halted the project with the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Williams apparently hit the jackpot with ForgeWorks and Stantec.
Before introducing Anderson, Crozier made an indirect reference to the former DDA board as well as the former City Council. “We believe the current board has enough diversity and experience to actually vote on something like this,” he said. “We believe the city, the manager, planner and council have the right people to turn this project into realization.”
New members include Tony Perry, Matt McCracken, Jon Gemelke, David Mijares and Arden Weatherford, who joined Jerry Good and Al Born on the DDA board.
In his presentation, Anderson emphasized the professional expertise of Stantec, a land development firm with 25,000 global employees.
“They are world-class in traffic engineering, environmental work and civil engineering, the three biggest challenges that we see in developing this property,” Anderson said, adding that the project is estimated to cost between $32 million and $75 million. “I think we’ll land somewhere in the middle.”
Over the past several months, Williams and now Anderson have rebuffed suggestions by Rusty Neal, the city’s liaison to the DDA, that the partners seek state tax credits to build affordable, or sustainable, housing.
“To your question, Rusty, I don’t think we’re looking at low-income housing but at a more affluent type of community that we want to build up in your professional workforce,” he said.
Anderson then requested the board approve the concept and extend the exclusive commitment to the project.
The board gave the go-ahead to proceed with the concept but denied Anderson’s request to extend the exclusive agreement.
“I don’t see anyone clamoring to develop the roadmap, but I think it’s prudent that we do a short pause to see if anyone else offers a plan,” Perry said, recommending the partners be given information about tax increment financing, a potential tax rebate on developments within the DDA boundaries.
Anderson agreed to come back in 60 days with a contract agreement.
In other business, the board approved the suggestion of DDA Chairwoman Merry Jo Larsen to hand over ownership of the cog railway car to the Ute Pass Historical Society.
At Larsen’s request, the board approved her continued leadership as its chairwoman, at least until an agreement is signed with ForgeWorks.