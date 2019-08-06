If the proposed Tava House wins approval by the Downtown Development Authority and Woodland Park City Council, the restaurant/sports bar/taproom/event center could open by 2021 on Lot 2 in Woodland Station.
The developers, Nicole and Derek Waggoner of Divide, are part of an investor group that currently has another Pikes Peak region project in the works — Gripstone Climbing and Fitness, under construction in northeast Colorado Springs.
In developing Tava House, the couple hopes to get things moving in Woodland Station. “We did our research and felt like there was something that needed to be created, some type of synergy in the business community,” Derek Waggoner said, speaking to a packed house at the DDA meeting Aug. 6. “We want to be that impetus to start the change of energy Woodland Station hasn’t had in 18 years of people trying to do something with it.”
While the Waggoners are the developers, they’ve hired Jason Druckenmiller to own and operate Tava House. Druckenmiller, a brands master for Grey Goose Vodka, has also opened 26 restaurants in the past 19 years and created signature drinks for major cruise lines. He and his family are moving to Woodland Park.
Echo Architecture of Colorado Springs designed Tava House.
“We want Tava House to announce itself to the city, to the traffic and travelers,” said Ryan Lloyd, co-owner of the architecture firm. “We really want Tava House to speak to the city, capture the views to the south, which we all know are amazing.”
With indoor/outdoor space, a terraced area and plenty of glass, the Tava House will be similar to a greenhouse, Lloyd said. “The building can really become a catalyst for Bergstrom Park,” he added.
Echo Architecture has designed key projects in Colorado Springs, including Loyal Coffee, Cerberus Brewing Company and the South Tejon Redevelopment.
Mark Weaver, a Woodland Park Realtor with Ascent Commercial Group, introduced the project and gave the initial Power Point presentation. Weaver is part of the Tava House team who handles the details with the city.
The next step will be to present the blueprints to the DDA attorney Paul Benedetti.
“Our theme for Woodland Park has always been mountain western, which doesn’t necessarily mean cowboy but western,” Larsen said. If asked to make modifications to the design, would that be a problem?" asked DDA chair Merry Jo Larsen.
Weaver answered that it would not.
Kerri Kilgore, who owns Prestige Realty Group in an historic downtown building, balked. “I think the comments about the architectural design of the Tava House are a little bit sad, frankly,” she said. “The building looks like most of main street and it’s similar to my building, except my building is not that fancy but the colors are the same.”
She added, "Are there two design sets of design standards now? If you agree, please send a note to City Council because I think we have to speak up,” she said.