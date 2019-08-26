Derek and Nicole Waggoner of Woodland Park are going ahead with their proposal to develop the Tava House restaurant/sports bar/event center on Lot 2 in Woodland Station. Last week, the couple submitted a Memorandum of Understanding to the Downtown Development Authority.
“We offered what we feel is a fair-market value price,” Derek Waggoner said. “We don’t anticipate using tax-increment financing.”
The Waggoners, along with Mark Weaver, a Realtor with Ascent Commercial Group, introduced the project at the DDA’s Aug. 6 meeting.
“We want to showcase the history of Woodland Park, with pictures and placards, some Ute Indian history,” Waggoner said. For reference, the name “Tava,” meaning “Sun Mountain,” refers to the Ute Indian term for Pikes Peak.
For now, the Waggoners are concentrating on developing just Lot 2, rather than the entire piece of vacant land.
“I can see that happening but this piece has to be finished first,” he said. “In 18 years of people having these grand schemes that never happened, we need to create first this little anchor.”
If the project receives all the necessary approvals, approved by the DDA, Tava House will be built on 1.46 acres in Lot 2 on land zoned Central Business District. “The legal aspect is that the DDA can convey the land for no cost to somebody, or they can take a fair offer,” Waggoner said. “Obviously there is some negotiating to be done.”
Waggoner is taking a calm approach to the negotiations.
“We’re excited but I’m not ready to sell my soul to make this happen,” he said. “We want to create an experience in Woodland Park.”