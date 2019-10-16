When officials in southern Teller County issued a call to developers for affordable housing and more housing options, at least one got the message.
“We’re very close to creating a product and need to get that in front of some people with lessons in Victorian (architecture),” said George Christian, of Cottage Creek Living LLC, speaking at the October meeting of the Housing Task Force at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek.
The proposal is a response to the Cripple Creek and Victor Housing Needs and Opportunities study, the results of which were released last month in a public meeting in Cripple Creek. The study found that there’s a lack of affordable housing for workers and also that “There is an under-supply of housing above $300,000” in the two towns.
“We would love to sample the market up here,” Christian said. “We see a niche in there that’s a little different.”
He added, “We’re in the process now of looking for that one lot in Victor and one in Cripple Creek to just flat-out stick our neck out to build it and test it. We would love to get that going before the ground freezes, but it may be spring.”
The niche is a variation on the company’s Telluride Cottages; to date, Cottage Creek has built four cottages on infill lots in Woodland Park with two more on the charts.
Two of the homes, one priced at $500,000, were built for students at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park.
“The main thing people with money want is a view and you guys have that in spades,” Christian said. “It’s a simple transition because it’s not that far from here to Charis for somebody who moved 2,000 miles to live in the area.”
There’s a market for workforce housing in southern Teller, he added. “We’re seeing it. I’m looking for a palette to work on. And we’re willing to put some money on it.”
Along with the Charis factor, the housing study also missed the impact of tourism on advancing opportunities for housing, Christian told the Courier after the meeting. “We could reclaim some of the area’s early history in addition to highlighting the cool temperatures,” he said. “I think there’s a real opportunity for growth. We see good things.”
Christian’s plan is to build small cottages to fit a historically-correct theme. “They would blend in with history, Victorian architecture in Victor and mining in Cripple Creek,” he said.
In addition to the proposal for housing in southern Teller County, Christian, as a representative of Michael Williams, submitted a proposal last month for a mixed-use development in Woodland Station, property owned by the Downtown Development Authority.
Christian’s proposal to the task force was the good news that day for development in southern Teller County, an apparent surprise announcement.
“How do we get the investors, builders, developers up here?” said Angie Trelstad, program manager for Aspen Mine Center. “I think the report is going to get the interest.”
But concern about education can be a deterrent to folks wanting to relocate to the area.
I think it would be a good idea if the schools would participate in some of these community meetings,” Trelstad said. “Because the schools happen to be the first thing that everybody brings up in the negative column.”
Christian agreed. “Great schools bring lots of folks, even older couples, retired, who understand that good schools help their property values rise,” he said.
In addition to a proposed development for workforce housing, Triple Crown Casinos is expanding the Gold Fever Inn to include 20 additional rooms for a total of 47 rooms for employee housing.
The next meeting of the task force is at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek.