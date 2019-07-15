The developer of a 53-unit Woodland Park mobile-home park, Village at Tamarac, said it is intended to be a response to a need.
“There are no starter homes in Woodland Park for the average person,” said Pete LaBarre, who, with Eric Smith, Mark Weaver and other investors, is developing the 6.67-acre park. “There are jobs that go unfilled because people can’t afford to live here.”
The group seeks a zoning change from multi-family use to trailer-park and has demanded a public hearing regarding the zoning and character of the development.
However, according to Sally Riley, the city’s planner, the park is a permitted use under the multi-family residential/suburban district. Each manufactured home is 506 square feet.
“These are not rentals, the people will own their homes,” LaBarre said, adding that, at 4 percent interest over 30 years, the monthly payment will be around $1,300, which includes insurance and property taxes.
With a cost of $115,000, plus a monthly lot fee of $600 to $700, the one-and two-bedroom manufactured homes will be 12 feet apart.
“If you live in an apartment complex, how close is your neighbor?” LaBarre said.
The spacing question was among 21 objections in a document sent via email to The Courier (therefore without signatures).
“We’ve got a program for qualified buyers, through Park State Bank & Trust, and guaranteed by USDA, which can do 100 percent financing if potential buyers make less than $91,000 a year,” LaBarre said.
Weaver added. “A young family could rent an apartment or a house and pay $1,000 to $1,500 a month but they have no equity,” he said. “Yes, there’s pad rental but they own the home that sits on that pad.”
As well, there is an opportunity for all the homeowners to own the land. “There’s a nonprofit that provides funding for this type of development to allow owners to maintain affordability,” LaBarre said.
With a Resident Owned Community, ROC, the owners would eventually exchange the lot fee for a homeowner association fee. “They would be paying significantly less than our lot fee,” LaBarre said.
In the meantime, the developers have paid the city $20,000 per unit for water/sewer/drainage/traffic impact fees. “The traffic impact fees are supposed to be used to further develop the roads that access all the different properties,” LaBarre said.
Village at Tamarac is on the cul-de-sac just beyond Woodland Fitness Center and the Colorado Springs Christian School on Tamarac Parkway.
To the argument that the developers will be cutting down trees, LaBarre said, “We’ll preserve some of the trees on the perimeter but we’re going to plant trees. Actually, we’re putting in more trees than is required by code,” he said.
Another complaint stated that property values in and near the area will be negatively impacted. “The demand for their homes isn’t going to cease. And home values are going to go up if people want to live here,” he said.
Another point of objection is the risk of foreclosure if the developers raise the lot fee and homeowners miss a payment, thus, returning the home to the developer. “The market limits the ability to raise the fees. From an economic standpoint we don’t want people moving out,” LaBarre said. “We have a more stable income stream by people remaining and paying their lot fee month after month”
The complainants questioned the developers’ reputation. “The signatories are of one accord that the developers are not suitable … and that previous projects speak for themselves in that regard,” states the email.
LaBarre responded, referring to his tiny-home project, Peak View Park. “The home prices in Peak View Park, contrary to everybody’s thought, have gone up in value, in some cases almost double,” he said.
While there is no requirement for a public hearing on the zoning issue, LaBarre will go before the city council in August to seek approval for the water taps.