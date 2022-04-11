WOODLAND PARK • With the clock ticking on the 90-day extension for Mike Williams’ proposed development in Woodland Station, the Downtown Development Authority extended the extension another two weeks, until May 3.
DDA chair Merry Jo Larsen said she wanted to give Williams an extension beyond the 90-plus days, adding that his was the only proposal on the table. She was outvoted by the other board members.
While Tony Perry agreed to a two-week grace period, he floated the idea of putting the property up for sale, particularly during the current real-estate boom. “This is not 2021; it is 2022,” he said.
During the past nearly three-year period Williams has presented plans and introduced various investors along the way, each plan interrupted by two years of the pandemic, the collective nerves of the DDA board are frayed.
David Mijares, especially, expressed frustration, at the lack of concrete blueprints from Williams. Mijares is a new member of the board who had agreed, with Jon Gemelke, to participate in the negotiation process with Williams.
Because five of the DDA board members are recent additions, Larsen has suggested that the board hire Tanner Coy, former DDA treasurer, to help with the current budget, as it relates to past tax-increment financing agreements.
At her request, Coy spoke at the meeting last month, pointing to what he viewed as errors in the proposed budget while offering help on a contract basis.
“I don’t think we are going to need outside help,” said Matt McCracken, the DDA treasurer, speaking at the April meeting.
Instead, Mike Akana, deputy county assessor, Mark Czelusta, county treasurer, and Aaron Vassalotti, Woodland Park’s finance director, provided the needed information, he added.
For the adjusted budget, McCracken reported that revenue from TIF agreements is $799,715 for 2022, and $99,119 for ongoing TIF agreements with developments such as Trail Ridge Apartments. As well, the DDA is whittling down its debts to Vectra Bank and the city of Woodland Park. McCracken’s report projects a beginning fund balance of $1,441,925.
At the suggestion of City Manager Michael Lawson, the DDA board agreed to join the Downtown Colorado Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides tools and resources to help build healthy downtowns. The board voted to set aside $1,000 for membership expenses.