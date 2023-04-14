The Destination Imagination team from Summit Elementary placed third in the state competition held on April 1. This qualified the team to participate in the Global Finals Competition held in Kansas City, Mo., at the end of May.

The Destination Imagination team, consisting of Ben Rexford (fifth grade), Bradley Seal - (fifth grade), Cara Roynon (fourth grade), Eli Yakel (fourth grade), and Nick Adams (fourth grade), competed against teams from across the state in a variety of challenges that required them to use their creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.

"I like DI because I get to compete against different teams, and it's just fun to do," Roynon said. "I'm excited to go to Globals and compete against other teams from all around the world."

The Global Finals Competition brings together the best Destination Imagination teams from around the world," the Woodland Park School District said in a release. "We are excited to see our team compete at the international level and represent Woodland Park School District well."