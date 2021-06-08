The Woodland Park girls’ soccer team hoped to stamp its ticket to the postseason last Wednesday in Canon City, but the ball didn’t bounce the Panthers’ way.
The match between the two Class 4A Metro League South powers was tied 1-1 at the half. The Tigers pulled away with three goals in the final 45 minutes and put a stranglehold on the top spot in the conference and an automatic playoff bid.
“We played hard,” said Woodland Park coach Amy Smith. “Canon City is just a really good team.”
Through its first six games, Canon City (6-0) outscored its opponents 49-2. Four different players scored a goal each against the Panthers.
“They have a strong middle run,” Smith said of Canon City.
Junior Morgan Berry scored the Panthers’ goal for her team-leading ninth of the season.
The 4-1 loss was the Panthers’ first against six victories. The setback sent them tumbling in the RPI standings from second to 10th.
Since only the league champion is guaranteed a postseason spot in the 16-team tournament, Woodland Park has to hope it secures the one at-large bid. There are 15 automatic qualifiers.
“We don’t play in the strongest conference, so it’s going to be tough,” Smith said.
Woodland Park closes out its regular season with a home game against Harrison on June 4 and away games at Widefield (June 8) and Coronado (June 10).
In a normal season, the playoff bracket would consist of 32 teams. Each school would also play 15 regular season games instead of the 10 this year as mandated by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
“We have something special going on this year,” Smith said. “These girls have worked so hard. They deserve to keep playing. It would be crushing if we don’t make the playoffs.”
If the Panthers make the playoffs, they would likely be on the road for a first-round match on June 16. The finals are scheduled to take place June 26 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.
The last Woodland Park team to make the playoffs was the 2014 squad that went 9-7.
Woodland Park dominated each of their first six opponents this season by outscoring them 34-4. They won two games by the mercy rule.