Dennis F. Luttrell announced his candidacy last week for the office of Teller County Commissioner in the November election.
A Democrat, Luttrell previously served eight years on the Board of County Commissioners, followed by service as a Colorado State Wildlife Commissioner for Gov. Ray Romer for four years and Natural Areas Council member for two of those years.
Luttrell said in a new release issued last week that, if elected, he “chooses chooses not to accept the salary for the position, so that it may be used instead to improve county services. If he is required to be paid under Colorado law, then he will donate the salary to Teller County charities instead.”
He is currently a director for the Divide Fire Protection District.
For the office, Luttrell, who resides in Divide, currently faces two opponents: the incumbent, Bob Campbell; and Tommy Allen. Campbell and Allen are Republicans.