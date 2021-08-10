The daughter wanted to communicate with her mom, who appeared as a small woman, wearing a dress and eye glasses. She was in a garden, enjoying beautiful flowers. She showed me dark clouds with the sun peeking through, which had no meaning for her daughter. Hmmm, curious.
The daughter wanted to know, “How have you adapted?” She explained her mom suffered from dementia for years before passing. Her mom showed there was an issue with someone before she passed. She had been angry with someone. The daughter felt this would have been her dad. Then the clouds with the sun coming through made sense. The darkness — the dementia she experienced on earth was brightening.
The daughter told her mom she felt shame and guilt not being by her bedside at the time she passed. “Do you feel hurt.” And the mother said, “I missed you. I don’t feel hurt. I understand.” She sent the daughter love which was felt.
The daughter wondered if her mom saw her favorite brother. I wasn’t able to receive any positive information.
In parting, the mom said, “I’m looking forward to seeing you up here. I miss you.” The daughter laughed. She misses her mom, but she’s not looking forward to passing immediately.
A lot of people pass from dementia. How wonderful to know the healing that occurs when they transition to heaven. And guilt and shame can be released with communication.
This message from heaven may give you pause to reflect on its meaning for you. If so, you may wish to meditate or take up a pen and journal. Using these methods may bring you one step closer to finding your answers.
Barbara Royal has been a resident of Teller County for 40 years and is certified by the Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery as a spiritual director. Barbara is in the process of publishing a book. “In the Garden: Messages from Heaven for Life on Earth.” Contact her at broyalchange@gmail.com. Her website is, broyalchange.com.