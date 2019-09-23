It was standing-room only at the Sept. 19 Woodland Park City Council meeting for a discussion on deer management, but there was one person who was notably not in the room. Councilwoman Carrol Harvey resigned from council before the meeting and was not in attendance.
According to a Sept. 19 report by KKTV News, Harvey and an unnamed member of council’s Deer Management Task Force resigned prior to the meeting “because they were opposed to the idea of” a deer hunt.
During the meeting, which lasted five hours and, two task force subcommittees presented the culmination of months of gathering information from wildlife managers, biologists and other experts.
Mayor Neil Levy gave an overview of the city’s deer overpopulation problem, citing high deer/vehicle collision rates, higher numbers of predators drawn by the availability of prey, diseases and social factors affecting quality of life both for citizens and the deer.
Dan Graves, who heads the Harvest Subcommittee, presented a plan to harvest about 30 deer during a short hunting season using members of Freedom Hunters, a group comprised of disabled veterans who use bow hunting as rehabilitation therapy. Costs to the city would be minimal.
He explained that the potential harvest would take place on city-owned public lands and adjacent Pike National Forest land. Private properties could be used with permission from the owners but would be strictly regulated, he said. Hunters would be subject to background checks, proficiency tests at the Gillett Archery Range and written restrictions. Hides from harvested deer would be donated to the Elks Veterans Leather Program. The deer meat could be kept by the hunter or donated to the Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide or to Catholic Charities Marian House Soup Kitchen in Colorado Springs.
All harvested deer would be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal neurological disease that effects deer, elk and moose.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Julie Stiver said some of the local deer herd, which live in several wildlife units between Deckers and Fort Carson, have tested positive for the disease. She noted that the sample size for Woodland Park is limited to nonexistent.
Claudia Miller, who headed the education subcommittee, presented a variety of nonlethal management options, including:
• A “Be Deer Aware” program similar to the “Bear Aware” program.
• Education programs for high school student drivers.
• Signage for areas of the city with high deer densities.
• Strict enforcement of the city’s anti-deer-feeding ordinance.
• A gardening and landscaping education program featuring deer-resistant plants and involvement by successful local gardeners and garden suppliers.
• Deer migration corridors, which are considered too expensive to install at this time.
After the presentations and for the next two hours, council heard comments from those in attendance. Many approved nonlethal methods only, but others spoke in favor of a combination of lethal and nonlethal methods.
For the most part, the crowd was nonconfrontational. Levy did have to warn some audience members about speaking out of turn.
After her encounter with a “suicidal” deer, Cindy Eller Rumsey encouraged the use of the harvest plan. Another woman complained that people seem to care more about the deer than they do about people who may be injured during deer encounters and collisions. Others agreed with this sentiment, asking if the city is waiting for someone to die before acting.
Some asked council to take the harvest method to a vote by residents. Several asked about how a harvest would affect the mule deer survival rates.
During deliberations, Councilman Noel Sawyer said hunting isn’t the solution and he didn’t want Woodland Park to earn a reputation as the community that hunts its deer. “Hunting is a nuclear option,” he said. “Let’s try everything else first.”
Councilman Paul Saunier said there needs to be both lethal and nonlethal management and said a limited hunt would give wildlife biologists the information they’re lacking about the prevalence of CWD in the Woodland Park herd. “I don’t want to see people hurt,” he said.
Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre said the city should give nonlethal management time to work but also to consider the need for a harvest.
Councilwoman Kellie Case agreed with LaBarre. “I’m not ready to go to war,” she said. “We need to exhaust diplomatic options first but I believe we’re going to need a multifaceted approach. We may find we need a hunt. It’s a far more humane death than leaving them to die on the side of the road.”
Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr said he needs time to digest all the information presented.
Levy said the city should step up deer-aware education but that a hunt may still be needed. He directed staff to create an ordinance that would allow a future harvest and to look at the costs of education to the 2020 budget. “A hunt is not going to happen this year,” he said. “We don’t have time to create an ordinance.”
As for replacing Harvey, the City will advertise for qualified appointees and council will decide at the first December meeting.
In other business, with five vacancies on the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful committee, city council appointed Susan Janicki to fill one position.
Council also heard a presentation and received a photo collage from promoter Jim Wear to commemorate all the hard work the city did to facilitate the POW/MIA Ride during the annual Salute to American Veterans Rally last month. Proceeds went to Vets for Vets, a disabled veteran who lives in Cripple Creek and to the family of Sgt. Elliott Robbins, a local Green Beret who died June 30 while serving in Afghanistan.
Rampart Library District Director Michelle Petrazzoulo presented information about the library’s board of trustees, mission, revenue sources, services and programs and citizen usage.
A nine-month moratorium on new detached single-family unit projects in multifamily residential and urban zones was approved on first reading. The moratorium will not affect other single-family and multifamily projects in other zones.
The moratorium was presented to give the Woodland Park Planning Commission time to update zoning codes that didn’t address the kinds of projects that resulted in the approval of Village at Tamarac small home development as a permitted use. A public hearing is set for Oct. 3.
An appeal by the developer, Pete LaBarre, was tabled again while further appeals are processed.