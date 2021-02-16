After a Woodland Park woman was attacked recently by a deer who entered the home through an open door, wildlife officials have determined that the incident was the direct result of neighbors leaving food out for the deer.
“A lot of the deer around Woodland Park are used to people and fear has gone away,” said Tim Kroening, district manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who responded to the call. “The deer are habituated because so many people are feeding them.”
The 77-year-old woman, who remains unidentified due to the ongoing investigation, sustained cuts, scratches and bruises to her back when the deer attacked. “She started throwing things at the deer’s hooves, turned around to get something else, and that’s when it hit her on the back with its hooves,” Kroening said.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 but the woman didn’t call Parks and Wildlife until nearly three hours later.
“She’s a really tough lady to be able to stand there and keep her balance. I am impressed with her toughness through the whole thing,” Kroening said. “She did get the deer of the house but then it came back in because it wanted to get some food.”
The doe that attacked the woman was on a schedule — it came around every morning with a few buddies. The morning after the attack, Kroening was ready. “I put the deer down, shot her right there,” Kroening said. “We sent the deer to our lab in Fort Collins to do the rabies test, which came back negative.”
The victim identified the deer due to its special markings.
A necropsy showed human food in the deer’s stomach. “I definitely want to make sure that folks know that she (the victim) was not feeding the deer,” Kroening said. “Nobody in that household is feeding the deer. They respect the wildlife.”
The deer behaved as a human-fed deer is expected to do. “Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of deer like that because they’re so used to people,” he said. “When I started working up here in 2015, I was alarmed and shocked at how many people were feeding the deer.”
The situation has gotten better after the city of Woodland Park adopted an ordinance declaring the act of feeding, attracting or luring wildlife illegal. “The city has been warning folks and writing citations,” Kroening said.
However, some residents, many of them new to the area, did not get the memo. “It’s a constant education — people think it’s really neat when the deer come up close,” Kroening said. “But folks need to understand it’s a dangerous situation whether it’s a buck or a doe — they can inflict a lot of damage to an adult or a child.”
The woman in Woodland Park was lucky, he said. “The reason she wasn’t hurt worse is that she was so tough,” Kroening said. “That deer was so used to people that it felt like it was OK to come into the house.”
The deer may have been being fed and lured into other residents’ garages or even homes, Kroening said. “They feel they’re helping the deer, but they’re creating a dangerous situation and killing the deer.”
To report an incident of humans feeding deer, call 1-877-COLO-OGT, or 719-227-9262, or the Woodland Park police at 719-687-9262. “It’s helpful if people give us a call if they know their neighbors are feeding the wildlife,” Kroening said. “I can’t be everywhere, so I rely on people to be my eyes and ears.”