At the Oct. 18 budget work session, the Visitor Center contract with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce became a hot-button item for some Woodland Park City Councilmembers.
They didn’t have long to wait for answers to their questions; Chamber President Debbie Miller presents her annual Visitor Center report at the first meeting in November. This year that meeting fell on Nov. 1.
The chamber receives about $42,000 to run the Visitor Center for the city. Miller said that 10 years ago, the center’s mission was to build awareness of Woodland Park and vicinity, but there was no marketing.
In the last few years, marketing Woodland Park has become a major part of the Visitor Center’s mission. Miller introduced three of the people who help make marketing happen: Amberly Brown, account executive for Comcast Spotlight Advertising; Tom Miller, owner of Military Cable Advertising at Fort Carson and Linda Jones, marketing strategist for KRDO-TV and KRDO.com.
These organizations give Woodland Park an advertising reach from Denver to Trinidad and from Palmer Lake to Limon. The chamber also advertises Woodland Park in print media in state visitor-center publications.
Between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018, 8,900 people came to the center, which also received 4,100 phone calls and 4.2 million hits on its website. The center also has a mobile app.
The center has local hiking and off highway vehicle maps, provides information about local events and attractions to lodging facilities and keeps a constantly updated white board listing all available rooms and campsites. It has also created a community calendar, a special-event poster and rack cards.
The chamber has also worked with Colorado Department of Transportation to limit and mitigate the impacts of U.S. 24 closures on the city’s economy after the Waldo Canyon Fire.
Miller said the city’s return on its investment was $3.21 in 2008. Since then, lodging tax revenues have increased by 60 percent but contract costs have only increased by 18 percent.
“Your return on investment is now $7.83,” she said, pointing out that if she used the return-on-investment formula used by Dean Runyan & Associates to determine economic impact from visitor centers and other entities in the state, that figure would be closer to $17.73.
At another budget work session, council asked Darwin Naccarato, who chairs the Community Investment Fund Committee, to present proposed changes to the committee’s procedures at Thursday’s council meeting.
That presentation came in the form of a resolution asking council to approve changes to the committee’s vision and mission.
One change would include allowing the committee to recommend to council that certain events become signature events. If council approves, the money the committee would have awarded to these event providers would be deducted from that year’s investment fund. As long as they remain signature events, they wouldn’t be eligible to apply for community investment funds in subsequent years.
Naccarato also suggested that the committee not consider religious and political organizations that should be privately supported. Gail Gerig suggested that some of the charities that would be excluded give significant support to local seniors, of whom there are more every year.
“There is a Silver Tsunami coming and we are not prepared to meet it,” she said of the area’s growing senior population.
In addition, Naccarato said the available community investment funding should continue to be based on 3 percent of the unassigned, unrestricted fund balance. In years where that balance drops to or below 10 percent, he said there should be no community-investment funding.
In public comment on items not on the agenda, Mike Nakai and Doug Bell asked that council repeal the city’s cluster development code after a developer tried to use it to gain approval of a high-density subdivision on Majestic Parkway near their homes at the Top of Paradise. The Woodland Park Planning Commission denied its recommendation and the developer withdrew the request.
Rather than repeal the code, Riley said the commission’s denial proved that it worked but asked that it go back to the planning commission for further tweaking. Council agreed.
Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr and Councilwoman Hilary LaBarre revisited the subject of a letter read into the council record by Mayor Neil Levy at the Oct. 4 council meeting. The letter attacked a private citizen and, LaBarre said, also gave erroneous information about the law suit against the Downtown Development Authority.
She said council should discuss censuring Levy but should wait until Councilmen Noel Sawyer and Paul Saunier are in attendance.
Councilwoman Carrol Harvey agreed that the letter was in poor taste and even offensive and that it shouldn’t have been read until the entire council had read it. However, she didn’t agree that council has the right to censor such letters.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman said new procedures to prevent the reading of offensive, attacking letters are being worked on and will be presented at Thursday’s meeting.