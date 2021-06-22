Sounding the horn for Teller County, Debbie Miller plays up her role as a 15-year member of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center board.
President of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, Miller has been named chair-elect of the workforce board and assumes the position in 2022. “I’ve made it my mission to see that they know about Teller County,” she said. “We are a different dynamic up here about how we operate.”
Currently, the workforce center staff is preparing for the termination in September of the extra $300 in unemployment checks from the federal government. “We will have this group of people who need to go back to work,” Miller said. “And they may need to be up-skilled.”
With the variety of military bases in Colorado Springs, the center offers a program to help veterans acquire skills to ease the transition from service to the workforce. “Not everybody wants to move back home,” Miller said. “Another thing we do is help people transition from the penal system.”
To meet the needs of a regional and dispersed labor force, the center initiated an online job fair, one of the first in Colorado.
“I would say that the workforce center has been one of the top organizations in the region that has learned to pivot, to adapt to what it had to adapt to,” she said,
But the center still has plans to host in-person job fairs in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek. “We’re different up here!” Miller said.
Recently, Cripple Creek casino owners have expressed concerns about employment vacancies. Last month, Scott Porter, director of corporate casino operations for Triple Crown Casinos, called the shortage a crisis.
Porter views the lack of resumes, in part, a result of that extra $300 a month.
“Certainly the $300 in unemployment is a component of the labor shortage,” Miller said. However, transportation issues as well as the lack of affordable housing is a key factor of the labor shortage in Teller County, Miller said.
As a result, she said, businesses are realizing they must pay higher wages or salaries.
An additional factor contributing to the labor shortage is transportation. During the pandemic, the Ramblin’ Express bus service shut down for a time while gas prices climbed.
“Is it feasible for somebody to drive up here for work? Or do they even have a car?” Miller said. “Transportation in our region is a workforce issue.”
As well, with the escalation of real-estate prices people are moving farther east to Security and Widefield, for instance. “That’s a long haul from there up here,” she said. “I keep hearing from the experts that things will adjust, but they can’t give me a timeline.”
In the meantime, the workforce board is holding its annual meeting in August at the new Wildwood Hotel and Casino in Cripple Creek. “For me, bringing the movers and the shakers from El Paso County up here to see what we have to offer will be eye-opening for them and enlightening,” Miller said.