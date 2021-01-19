Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of an occasional column by Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr. This column and future columns are not intended to reflect the opinions of Woodland Park City staff or City Council, but are Carr’s observations alone.
I am sharing my thoughts and reporting on some highlights of strategy and activities in the oversight and administration of your city government. Considering all we’ve faced this year, I’m pleased to report mostly positive news. I hope to continue reporting to you from time to time in future editions of this first “Mayor’s Corner.”
Some things are looking up
We are starting a new year with some encouraging reasons to be optimistic.
We’ve endured hardships of growing COVID infections and tragic deaths in our beloved families. Our social institutions have been hurt and the damage to our schools, students and their families is huge. Even as I write this, my wife and I are isolating at home while battling the disease ourselves, as are many of you. We are in this together — be courteous and help each other and we shall be a better community for it.
The families who create our small business community have been hard hit. Some families who have put their life savings and dedication into our community’s businesses will never recover. They are a foundation for our community’s identity, are important employers, and are the source of 74% of city tax revenues. The regulators have restricted or closed our businesses — sometimes wisely and sometimes unwisely — as they enforce one-size-fits all restrictions.
Nonetheless, as we start this new year, I am optimistic that progress with vaccine programs will gradually lift us out of the COVID crisis, and I’m encouraged that things are looking up in city government.
Improved city governance
We have now begun a positive shift in the running of our city government — a shift toward better fiscal responsibility and accountability. Key members of City Council recognize that in the past we have sometimes spent and borrowed foolishly. We have unjustifiably grown the size, cost and intrusiveness of our government. Now, however, Council has begun to seek more transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in city government. This change is not without controversy. Some on council favor more government, more taxes and unwillingness to make difficult but needed choices. Some think government spends our money more wisely than we would do ourselves. And while they hold tightly to the ways of the past, we have succeeded in moving the city forward with cautious analysis toward a more responsible and healthier future.
I am confident that with the support of our citizens, we will all be better informed while continuing to see better choices and policies for the future.
Woodland Park can become business friendly
One of the changes that Council made this year is to lower business license fees to $35 per year, from the current rate of $50 annually, by the start of 2022. This is a nominal cost reduction for businesses. But it’s also a message to new and old businesses that Woodland Park is taking steps to be more business friendly. Despite panicked hyperbole from the bureaucratic protectionists in our midst, to the contrary, this change was made by Council and staff, whose analysis showed that this change to revenue would not affect city provided services.
There are other changes that can bolster Woodland Park’s business friendly character. I will be seeking City staff support and Council approval of these changes
Woodland Park can reject tax-and-spend culture
Another citizen friendly initiative Council passed this year was to lower the high mill levy that has been in place since 1992. At that time, the council argued that because so many streets were unpaved, such a high rate of 16.249 mills was needed to expand our paved road system. Those streets are now paved. Council passed a very modest mill levy rate reduction to 15.750 after analysis by city staff and interested Council showed the recurring reductions of under $63,000 would have no impact to city services in the future. This is also a message to new citizens and businesses that Woodland Park is turning a corner to look out for all the citizens and run our local municipality in an efficient manner that parallels most household budgets.
In that spirit, a flat budget of approximately $22.5 million was submitted by city staff and ratified by Council for 2021. This budget maintains city services at the current levels while also growing the reserve fund.
Council and staff worked together to find efficiencies that would place an additional $500,000 to a debt service reserve account that will go along with the $100,000 placed in that reserve in 2020, for a total of $600,000. This debt service reserve fund will help accelerate payoff of portions of our $17,000,000-plus debt, when terms of those loans allow in a few years.
Participating with consent of the governed
City staff and Council have made community engagement a priority. Accordingly, the comprehensive plan kickoff has been delayed since pandemic concerns interfered with community participation. We have acquired state-of-the-art engagement tools that will be very valuable in this new COVID reality to gain more community engagement — stay tuned.
We are working to improve our processes for nurturing community participation in policy and important choices. With the help of a cooperative local media, it seems like a small cadre of partisan advocates/developers/and special interests has gradually come to dominate most matters needing public input. We are a community of 8,200-plus citizens. You will see Council and staff stepping up opportunities for citizens to be heard in social media and personal or virtual “town hall” venues.
Improving performance of public assets
One of the areas of discretionary spending is our recreational activities. Most citizens would agree that public safety and public health are our top priorities on City Council, with recreation lower on the funding priorities when revenues are tight. This council will continue to keep our basic city services a priority. But it has also NEVER considered closing the Aquatic Center, despite the constant mischaracterizations from some pot-stirrers in our midst. Council’s charge is fiduciary responsibility for all tax revenues that have been collected from working citizens/businesses to supply community services. Presently, about 200 regular users of the Aquatic Center pay $3-$5 to swim. That revenue pays less than 5% of the overall costs. The rest is paid by all of us in taxes.
On a more positive note, you should know that the Cultural Center is projected to run itself without losing money for the first time in decades, due to staff efficiencies and restructuring — another fiduciary responsibility Council must monitor. This is the same direction we are focusing on taking the Aquatic Center in.
While the pandemic has wreaked economic havoc on many in our community, City tax revenue has done just fine. Thankfully, the big national chain stores in our city are setting sales records and tax collections. Unfortunately, that prosperity is not shared by our small businesses who suffer from the pandemic and prosperity-killing regulations. I encourage all to mitigate the damage by shopping local — even if it involves some inconvenience.
Coronavirus relief funds
The City Council opted to manage their state provided Coronavirus Relief Funds (CVRF) of nearly $675,000 in-house. This decision gave Woodland Park more direct control of distribution of relief funds to meet the needs of businesses and citizens in our town. Some of us on Council went basically door-to-door in Woodland Park to inform our citizens and businesses of this 2020 relief opportunity, for which many have been grateful in being able to keep above water during this pandemic.
Val Carr is the mayor of Woodland Park.