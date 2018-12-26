The Downtown Development Authority lost another court decision last week. In a ruling issued Dec. 19, Judge Gregory Lyman ordered the board to pay Arden Weatherford court fees and other expenses related to the lawsuit. The additional taxable costs are $21,428. 15 — and counting.
The latest ruling stems from the lawsuit brought against the DDA by Weatherford’s Woodland Park Beer Garden, which charged the board with breach of contract.
In September, Lyman ruled in favor of Weatherford and ordered the DDA to pay the principal amount of $133,586, plus $29.28 per day from Oct. 23, until paid in full. As of Dec. 18, the DDA owes Weatherford $161,221.93.
According to the final judgment order, “the Court hereby finds Plaintiff (Weatherford) revailed in proving each allegation of its Complaint and … accordingly the Court finds Plaintiff as the only prevailing party in this matter.”
As well, the court found that the DDA’s defeat of Weatherford’s remedy of specific performance, through its own breach of contract, is not regarded as a prevailing defense.
In this case, specific performance was Weatherford’s intent to continue the development of Woodland Station, Lot 2.
Commenting on the ruling, Mayor Neil Levy looked on the bright side. “I’m glad this is behind us; the DDA will pay whatever it owes,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the summit with the DDA and the city council in planning for the future.”
Tony Perry, a critic of the DDA, commented: “The final judgement amount is as expected, and I am relieved that the lawsuit is finally over. We can now focus on lessons learned, and start moving forward. I agree with Councilwoman (Kellie) Case that the Woodland Station property will need a market solution. To that end, the property should be returned to the city where the professional staff and council, elected directly by the citizens, can manage the property until a developer emerges. DDA board members (Ellen) Carrick and (Al) Born developed an improved TIF (tax increment financing) Agreement process that can be utilized to potentially offer any future developers a TIF deal. This returns the DDA to its original mission and simplifies oversight and accountability.”
DDA chairman Merry Jo Larsen said via email to the Courier: “The post-judgement order is received and being processed. The total amount to be paid will be significantly less than the DDA offered the plaintiff during settlement negotiations, and the DDA is fully funded and prepared to issue the final payment. We expect the payment to be issued before year end, but that will depend in part on the availability and cooperation of the plaintiff’s legal counsel to accept final payment as satisfaction of the judgement ... The DDA is in excellent condition to move forward with Woodland Station.”
She continued, “As I said at the outset, reasonable people can disagree but reasonable people have been outnumbered on the DDA Board. That’s why we had to appeal to the court system. ... The City and DDA relationship is better now than it has been in years ... and I can assure you that our interactions are pleasant, cooperative and very productive.”
The city council and DDA board will hold a public work session at 5 p.m. Jan. 9 in council chambers.