The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
Heidi Howard has been hired by Paula Levy’s DayBreak — an Adult Day Program, as the organization’s administrative assistant.
DayBreak — an Adult Day Program opened in 2015 and is the first and only program in Teller County that provides adult day services to county residents. DayBreak gives caregivers the opportunity to “regroup, refresh and recharge while their loved one lives a full and active life in our ‘home away from home’ setting — preventing a long term care placement before its time,” according to the program’s website, daybreakadp.com.
— Written by Pat Hill and Breeanna Jent